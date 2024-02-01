Study: Bellingham’s median rent increased by 16.8% last year. How does that compare to the nation?

A new study is highlighting the exponential growth of Whatcom County’s housing costs.

Median rental costs increased 16.8% over the last year across the Bellingham metropolitan area, according to Construction Coverage, a company that provides reviews and research on the construction, auto and real estate industries.

In 2023 the median rent was $1,484. That cost has increased to $1,734 in 2024 — up $250 per month.

Overall, the percentage increase of median rent in Whatcom County was greater than in the United States as a whole, which saw a 12.6% increase.

More than half of all U.S. states have seen rent grow by double-digit percentages.

Washington saw an 11% total increase in median rent prices, year over year, according to Construction Coverage. The median rent in 2023 across the state was $2,021. It’s up $222 to $2,243 in 2024.

A graphic map of the United States shows the percentage change in median rent in each state from 2023 to 2024.

Other areas in Washington have also experienced steep hikes in median rent prices.

The metropolitan area including Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue saw a 9.7% increase over the last year. In 2023, the median rent was $2,455. That cost has increased to $2,692 in 2024 — up $237 per month.

▪ The Kennewick-Richland metro area saw a 25.3% increase — $346 — from $1,365 to $1,711.

▪ Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater saw a 25.1% increase — $417 — from $1,664 to $2,081.

▪ Longview saw a 21.8% increase — $283 — from $1,299 to $1,582.

▪ Wenatchee saw an 18.1% increase — $262 — from $1,447 to $1,709.

▪ Walla Walla saw a 16.8% increase — $239 — from $1,421 to $1,660.

▪ The Mount Vernon-Anacortes metro area saw a 16% increase — $258 — from $1,614 to $1,872.

▪ Yakima saw a 15.5% increase — $206 — from $1,331 to $1,537.

▪ The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area on the Oregon-Washington border saw a 9.8% increase — $200 — from $2,045 to $2,245.

▪ Spokane saw a 9.1% increase — $118 — from $1,291 to $1,409.

▪ Bremerton, Silverdale and Port Orchard saw an 8.2% increase — $173 — from $2,098 to $2,271.

“Increased rents have been one of the persistent factors underlying the price increases of the last two years, as a major component in several common measures of inflation,” wrote Construction Coverage’s Jonathan Jones in the study’s analysis. “With high home prices and mortgage interest rates pricing many would-be buyers out of the residential real estate market, rentals have been highly competitive.”

The study’s analysis suggests that these cost trends are influenced by a long-term shortage of housing stock in the United States, beginning with underbuilding in the 2010s due to the impacts of the Great Recession.

“Renters are feeling the consequences: rental vacancy rates are at their lowest level on record. In short, this means that more renters are competing for fewer available units,” Jones wrote.

More than 36% of Whatcom County residents are renters, with 52% being cost-burdened due to high rental prices. Fifty-four percent of Bellingham residents are renters, with a similar percentage of them being cost-burdened.

As of December 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Bellingham was $1,550, a 13% increase from the previous year, according to updated data from Zumper.