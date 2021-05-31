Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, mourners attend a funeral for unclaimed people who died of extreme weather, in Karachi, Pakistan, after a devastating heat wave that struck southern Pakistan the previous weekend, with over 800 confirmed deaths according to a senior health official. A study published in Nature Climate Change on Monday, May 31, 2021, has calculated that more than one-third of global heat deaths can directly be attributed to human-caused climate change. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change.

But scientists say that's only a sliver of climate's overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.

Dozens of researchers who looked at heat deaths in 732 cities around the globe from 1991 to 2018 calculated that 37% were caused by higher temperatures from human-caused warming, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

That amounts to about 9,700 people a year from just those cities, but it is much more worldwide, the study's lead author said.

“These are deaths related to heat that actually can be prevented. It is something we directly cause,” said Ana Vicedo-Cabrera, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Social and Preventative Medicine at the University of Bern in Switzerland.

The highest percentages of heat deaths caused by climate change were in cities in South America. Vicedo-Cabrera pointed to southern Europe and southern Asia as other hot spots for climate change-related heat deaths.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, has the most climate-related heat deaths, averaging 239 a year, researchers found.

About 35% of heat deaths in the United States can be blamed on climate change, the study found. That’s a total of more than 1,100 deaths a year in about 200 U.S. cities, topped by 141 in New York. Honolulu had the highest portion of heat deaths attributable to climate change, 82%.

Scientists used decades of mortality data in the 732 cities to plot curves detailing how each city’s death rate changes with temperature and how the heat-death curves vary from city to city. Some cities adapt to heat better than others because of air conditioning, cultural factors and environmental conditions, Vicedo-Cabrera said.

Then researchers took observed temperatures and compared them with 10 computer models simulating a world without climate change. The difference is warming humans caused. By applying that scientifically accepted technique to the individualized heat-death curves for the 732 cities, the scientists calculated extra heat deaths from climate change.

“People continue to ask for proof that climate change is already affecting our health. This attribution study directly answers that question using state-of-the-science epidemiological methods, and the amount of data the authors have amassed for analysis is impressive,” said Dr. Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin.

Patz, who wasn’t part of the study, said it was one of the first to detail climate change-related heat deaths now, rather than in the future.

___

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden marks son Beau's death with grave visit, remarks to military families

    President Joe Biden marked the sixth anniversary on Sunday of his son Beau's death with a visit to his grave site and a speech about grief to military families and veterans, on the eve of the Memorial Day holiday commemorating the country's military dead. Biden and his wife, Jill, visited Beau Biden's grave in Delaware and attended church at the cemetery in the president's home state on a cold, overcast day. The president spoke later to military families and veterans at Veterans Memorial Park about his loss, and theirs.

  • Tim Tebow caught a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence in OTA’s with the Jaguars

    Urban Meyer said Tebow has improved as a tight end so far.

  • U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 10 Cuban migrants from capsized boat near Florida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for 10 Cuban migrants believed missing from a boat that capsized off Key West, Florida. Two people were killed and 10 were believed missing in the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard had reported on Thursday. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission air and surface asset personnel conducted multiple search patterns for more than 123 hours, covering about 8,864 square miles, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

  • ‘Cruella’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Responds to Critics of Disney’s Villain Origin Story

    "People getting riled up that it's an edgy and dark movie," he said. "No, it's not. You're not watching dogs getting made into coats."

  • Dye & Durham Gets $2.8 Billion Offer From Management Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian software provider Dye & Durham Ltd. will review its options after a shareholder group led by management offered to buy the company for about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion), less than a year after it went public.The Toronto-based company announced Monday it will form a committee of directors “to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives” because a management-led group has said it’s interested in taking it over for C$50.50 a share. The shares jumped more than 18% to C$48.62 as of 9:38 a.m. Monday in Toronto. The offer is 23% higher than Friday’s close and more than six times the C$7.50 price of the initial public offering last July. The company said the board will consider other bidders or merger partners and will also examine a sale of assets.Dye & Durham provides software for legal and business professionals, offering clients a platform for accessing legal registries and public records data. Its products help speed up document searches, document creation and electronic records filings.The company has been led since 2014 by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Proud, who has expanded it through a number of acquisitions in Canada, the U.K. and Australia during his tenure.It’s been busy making deals since going public. In December, it said it would buy DoProcess LP for C$530 million from the infrastructure arm of Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System. Since January, it’s announced four more deals, including a C$94 million acquisition of U.K. real estate software firm Future Climate Info Ltd.To help fund its acquisition spree, Dye & Durham has raised equity on five separate occasions since the IPO. The most recent was a February issue of nearly 4 million shares at C$50.50 -- the same price as the proposed takeover offer.The company’s statement didn’t say which members of management are part of the group that wants to take the company private. The company said that, following recent acquisitions, it expects C$220 million in annualized pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Last year, Matthew Proud and his brother, Avesdo Inc. Executive Chairman Tyler Proud, were part of a failed C$58 million offer for Torstar Corp., the publisher of the Toronto Star.(Updates with opening share price move in second paragraphs)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes across the region. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India's on a per capita basis, while total cases in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and East Timor have all more than doubled in the past month. Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of efforts to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus.

  • Women on the run after nail-salon worker is shot during bill dispute, Texas cops say

    “We need to get them in custody.”

  • The Rock Showed Off His Shredded Physique Before Filming a Shirtless ‘Black Adam’ Scene

    The actor looks more jacked than ever in a late night training photo ahead of shooting some pivotal footage for the movie.

  • Crash leaves six people injured on State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas

    Two of the six injured victims in Monday’s crash had to be extricated from their vehicles. All were hospitalized.

  • Belgian ambassador loses South Korea posting after wife slaps worker

    The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is seen slapping a shop worker in CCTV footage.

  • Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

    Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

  • Will Mayim Bialik be ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Meet the ‘Big Bang’ star with neuroscience degree

    She called hosting “Jeopardy!” one of the most iconic things she will do in her career.

  • Alex Salmond: Prince William should follow Queen’s example and stay out of independence debate

    Alex Salmond has accused the Duke of Cambridge of displaying "poor judgment" by meeting Gordon Brown in Scotland last week and urged the Royal Family to stay out of the independence debate. The former First Minister said it would be "extraordinarily foolish" for the monarchy to get dragged into the row over Scottish separation and questioned "what on earth Prince William thought he was doing" by meeting Mr Brown. He said royals should beware "unscrupulous Unionist desperation" to use them for political ends and urged them to follow the Queen's "very wise" example to "keep the monarchy over and above politics". The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Brown and his wife Sarah after the former Labour Prime Minister relaunched his Our Scottish Future think tank as a pro-Union campaign movement. Kensington Palace later confirmed the royal couple had listened to differing political views during their week-long tour, which was said to be part of a charm offensive to turn Scots away from independence. Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled plans for another separation vote by the end of 2023, after the immediate Covid crisis has passed but while Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic. But, in a video message to supporters of his Alba Party, Mr Salmond it would be "infinitely better" for his former protegee to "seize the moment and strike while the iron is hot". He claimed the Tories "are surprised that they are not already facing a renewed constitutional challenge" after the SNP clearly won the Holyrood election but fell one seat short of a majority. The Alba Party failed to win a single seat. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, met Mr Brown and his wife in an unpublicised meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last Thursday.

  • Hernández: Clippers flip the script on Mavericks, and it might be a done deal

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers to a Game 4 defeat of the Mavericks, and the series is looking like it could be over.

  • Reactions to China's new three-child policy

    China announced on Monday that couples would be allowed to have up to three children, up from the current limit of two, in a bid to reverse a rapid decline in new births. But who wants to have three kids?

  • There are more than 8 million empty homes in rural Japan, and local governments are selling them for as little as $500 in a bid to lure in residents

    In Japan, local authorities are giving away renovation subsidies to incentivize people to move into the country's rural areas.

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day. The VP did that the next day. Haley had not as of Sunday.

  • Nets rout Celtics, Boston fan throws bottle at Kyrie Irving

    The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear — and worse — at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.