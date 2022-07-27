Study casts more doubt on vitamin D pills
More research suggests it's time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of "the sunshine vitamin" doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans. (July 27)
Police said when the victim was struck, he drove down to the area where his car was found, lost consciousness, and crashed into a fence.
Mega Millions jackpot grows, ticket worth $3 million sold in Ohio
A new study out of China says napping could be bad for your health. Researchers found that people who nap regularly are more likely to have higher blood pressure and higher rates of strokes.
But Genuine Biotech's Azvudine appears far less effective than Pfizer's pill, too
When U.S. President Joe Biden promised European leaders in March that he would help secure new supplies of liquefied natural gas to offset shortages from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his pledge was greeted with scepticism. After all, the U.S. LNG industry was already hitting its export limits and the global market is dominated by long-term contracts that can dictate where exported gas would go for twenty years at a time. It turns out, however, that Biden's promise may have been far too modest.
According to new guidelines, most people without heart disease should not take a daily aspirin as a preventative measure.
A relative of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh said Wednesday that the Biden administration's top diplomat refused her face-to-face appeal to push for a full U.S. investigation into the killing of the veteran television correspondent. Niece Lina Abu Akleh also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. officials declined in meetings with her this week to provide any more information than they had already made public about how Americans reached the findings about the killing that they released this month. A July 4 statement issued by the State Department concluded that Israeli forces likely fired the shot that killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, but that there was no indication Israelis intentionally shot the veteran Al Jazeera correspondent.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. (July 27)
Federal officials say that Southwest Airlines and the union representing its pilots have resisted cooperating with investigations into accidents and other incidents and pushed to close the matters quickly. In one instance disclosed Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration cut short an investigation of a 2019 incident in Connecticut even though the agency determined that there was pilot error. Both wings of the Southwest jet were damaged as pilots battling wind tried to land at Bradley International Airport, outside of Hartford.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 10:59 AM In Ukraine, three militants from Donetsk Oblast who fought for the Russian side were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram Details: According to the special service, in early March, the three men received military training in a camp that Russian occupation authorities had set up in one of the boarding schools in Donetsk.
Matt Ford said he was prescribed narcotic painkillers to sleep at night as his tortuous lesions multiplied.
A conservative-backed initiative to publish voter registration records from across the country online for public consumption can move forward over the objections of New Mexico election regulators, a federal judge has ordered in a preliminary opinion. Albuquerque-based U.S. District Court Judge James Browning issued an order last Friday preventing New Mexico state prosecutors from pursuing allegations of possible election code violations against the creators of VoteRef.com. The VoteRef.com website provides searchable access to voter registration records by name and street addresses, often indicating when people voted in past elections.
A judge in London has ruled that Prince Harry can take the British government to court to ensure that he […] The post Prince Harry lawsuit seeking British security for Meghan Markle, children advances in court appeared first on TheGrio.
Reports said there was growing support for a ban on Russian tourists following its invasion of Ukraine.
A new Senate report outlines examples of Fed staff with "alarming" connections to Chinese institutions. The Fed failed to counter these threats despite identifying 13 "persons of interest" in 2015.
Lack’s Beach Service is being accused of negligence in the drowning death of 41-year-old Zerihun Wolde. But the company’s lawyer says it was an unavoidable accident.
The answer to the age-old question of ‘how many drinks is really too many’ is anything more than five large glasses of wine, according to scientists from the University of Oxford
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday killing at least five people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila. At least 64 people were injured and 173 buildings damaged, officials said, many in Abra province, just 11km (six miles) from the epicentre of the quake. Over 200 aftershocks have been recorded in the area, according to the state seismology agency, and 58 landslides were also reported in the aftermath.
The Georgia prosecutor who’s kept the heat on ex-president Donald Trump since last year won’t be allowed to investigate at least one of the fake electors in her state who tried to help install Trump for a second term.
