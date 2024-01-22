New study cites burnout, injuries as reasons many kids don't stick with sport
In today’s Health Alert, many kids love organized sports. But despite the physical and mental health benefits, as many as 70% drop out by the age of 13.
Mental health apps have become increasingly common over the past few years, particularly due to the rise in telehealth throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The actor and musician opens up about his long mental health journey and his new guide to wellness.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
Nvidia is the AI chip leader, but rivals like Intel, AMD, and others are coming for its crown.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer Dan Woike to discuss the weird season the team has had so far, talk about the different options they have on the trade market, and wonder if the Clippers could be gaining turf in L.A.
When Palworld made its inauspicious debut in a teaser a year or so back, few thought this strange, blatant Pokémon ripoff would be anything but a quickly forgotten oddity. Whatever sales Palworld's developers, a Japanese outfit called Pocketpair best known for a game called Craftworld, were expecting have surely been exceeded by an order of magnitude. The simple fact is that Palworld is what Pokémon fans have been asking for for years, or at least close enough to count.
Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to the left shoulder injury
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
CEO Jim Farley says Ford is done making "vanilla" cars. “We want racing more and more to inform our production vehicles ... Like we actually want to sell street race cars, lots of them."
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
The FAA has once again expanded its oversight into Boeing’s use of door plugs that may be defective, recommending new inspections of a 737 class jet.
The FDA has provided clearance for a medical device called Osteoboost, a vibrating belt that improves bone density in patients with osteopenia.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.