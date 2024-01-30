Study claims Illinois is worst place to start a business. Here's why

Is Illinois the worst state in which to start a business? Yes, if you ask a study done by Simplify LLC, a Wyoming-based business publication.

Simplify LLC, which ranked all U.S. states based on how friendly they are to new businesses, ranked Illinois as the worst state to start a business and its home state of Wyoming as the best state to start a business.

Gov. JB Pritzker would certainly refute the findings of this study as he spent the end of 2023 and early parts of 2024 lauding small business success in Illinois.

Earlier in January, Pritzker spoke to crowd of Illinois business leaders and touted the state's economic success, according to WJBC.

“Small- and medium-sized business owners feel optimistic about business in the region, notably higher than the 46 percent that’s been reported as a nationwide average,” Pritzker said on Jan. 10. “Last year, a new business relocated to or expanded in Illinois every single day.”

Why was Illinois charged with being the worst state for business?

Simplify LLC scored Illinois low because of its maximum corporate tax of 9.5% and the exodus of what Simplify LLC calls "educated adults" from the state in 2023.

However, Illinois ranked 16th in the nation for new business growth in 2023.

Which states were ranked the best for business?

Simplify LLC's home state of Wyoming was selected as the best state in which to start a business. Despite being the state with the lowest population "Wyoming may be the best state to launch a business in," Simplify said.

Wyoming has no corporate income tax.

Texas was ranked as the second best state to start a business. It, too, has no income corporate tax.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Study says Illinois is worst state to start a business