Study Claims World’s Best Classic Car Is A Miura

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Could this truly be the greatest classic car to ever be produced?

Whether you like high horsepower V12 engines or refined, classy style, we all have opinions on what we believe to be the most significant cars of all time. For us muscle car enthusiasts, we may put the Hellcat, 4th gen Firebird, or Barracuda on the top of the list, but sports car enthusiasts would probably say something like a 'Vette. However, there is one way to determine which cars are the most popular among the general population of car nerds like ourselves. That's called data, specifically search data and social media analytics, which can frequently provide you with a clear picture of people's interests. Today, we will look into a study that claims to have found "the world's greatest classic car" and get to the bottom of what makes the cars on the list awesome. Is this study a failed attempt to legitimize a purely opinionated observation as fact, or does it hold some weight in modern car culture?

Find out why GM doesn't want you to sell your Z06 here.

According to the study, most searches between 2019 and 2022 went to the Nissan Skyline GTR, which has become a meme because of its immense popularity with the younger crowd. This car was also given the title of most searched on social media and most hashtagged on Instagram, with variations of the car's name being used approximately 1,077,867 times. That's a pretty insane number when you consider that Delorean DMC-12 and Corvette Stingray were way behind on the list with 688,376 and 391,900 hashtags, respectively. Of course, this may lead you to believe that the GTR is at the top of the list of "best cars," but the thing we'd like to focus on is the best classic car.

Google search analytics show that the top of the search list is home to the GTR once again, with second place being given to the Lamborghini Countach and the third position held by the Ferrari F40. The best part of this data set is that the most valuable car in the world, the Ferrari 250 GTO, is in 14th place behind the Pontiac Firebird. Finally, though some other data, including Tik Tok analytics, we have the appreciation statistics, which list the Ferrari F355 at the top. This brings us to what the researchers claim to be the world's best classic car, the Lamborghini Miura. While we certainly agree with the statement, it's difficult to determine how they came to a conclusion. The main factor behind the choice of car was likely the production numbers and just a touch of opinion and its history. Either way, they're probably not wrong.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Browns' advice to USFL after dumping Sam Mills: 'Don't cut him until you see him hit.'

    The Browns had a Hall of Famer right under their noses, but, seeing him as way too short, sent Sam Mills packing not once, but twice.

  • Our week with EVs: Recapping the diverse collection of electric cars we tested

    It seems like there's a notable new electric car introduced each week, while one of our editors is inevitably plugging one into their homes at night. 

  • 1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

    This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history.The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was third. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fourth in another disastrous day for Ferrari.

  • This New Four Seasons Travel Package Lets You Cruise Tuscany Behind the Wheel of a Ferrari

    The week-long itinerary combines scenic drives with wine tastings, Michelin-starred menus and tours of historical sites.

  • Next Gen Mustang Debuts This September

    But will it be the only real modern muscle car moving forward?

  • Chinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account

    Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, signalled on Friday she was embarking on a trip to Asia. She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of her visiting the democratically ruled island, claimed by Beijing, has intensified in recent days, fuelling tensions beyond the Taiwan Strait.

  • Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones giving Kelvin Joseph a chance after murder investigation

    Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is still subject to discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy due to his connection to a drive-by shooting.

  • 'They sang happy birthday': Phil Mickelson explains viral gorilla video

    Phil Mickelson explained the story behind his viral gorilla video from earlier this month on Friday in New Jersey.

  • Word from the Smokies: Remote cabin memorializes important Southern artist

    The cabin itself is one of the park’s oldest structures, hewn by hand from oak, chestnut, and poplar in the mid-1800s.

  • Distant galaxies come into amazing focus; moon rambles past planets | The Sky Guy

    Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn form line in the morning sky before sunrise all month long.

  • PFF tabs Panthers’ ‘secret superstar’ heading into 2022 season

    Which Panthers player is a low-key star? Pro Football Focus has their pick.

  • 1st Dealer Drag Super Stocker 1967 AMC Topel Rambler Rebel

    This handsome muscle car is still a crazy competitor on the drag strip.

  • What is your opinion on turbo-charged engines? | Car Doctor

    I was thinking of a 2023 Toyota Highlander but recently read that they are doing away with the 6-cylinder and using a new 4-cylinder turbo-charged motor.

  • Track horror as cyclist flies into crowd in shocking crash at Commonwealth Games

    Olympic gold medallist Matt Walls was hospitalised after being sent flying over the barriers and into the crowd following a huge crash on day three of the Commonwealth Games track cycling, which also saw spectators hurt.

  • 2023 Nissan Z: Can you catch some z's in it?

    The 2023 Nissan Z comes with a twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, but can you sleep in it?

  • Dozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in missile strike

    STORY: Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war appear to have been killed in a missile strike that destroyed a prison building on the frontline of the conflict.This report contains graphic content of the incident.The Russian and Ukrainian governments are accusing each other of carrying out the attack, which happened in the town of Olenivka. It's part of the Donetsk region held by separatists.Reuters journalists saw charred human remains at the scene and shell fragments laid out on a bench, although it wasn't immediately possible to find any identifying markings on the fragments.Nor was it clear where the fragments were collected.Russia's defense ministry said 40 prisoners were killed and 75 wounded when the facility was targeted by rockets made in the United States. That's according to Russian news agencies.A spokesman for Moscow-backed separatists said Ukrainian forces attacked after the prisoners of war started talking about crimes conducted by their own military."After the Ukrainian captives started sharing the information on the crimes they committed following the orders of their commanders, and that those commanders received the orders from Kyiv, the political leadership of Ukraine decided to use U.S.-produced multiple-launch rocket systems HIMARS to carry out a strike here to veil the crimes that the Ukrainian captives started talking about."Ukraine's military denies carrying out the strike. It says it was Russian artillery that hit the facility, to hide the mistreatment of prisoners there, and then to blame Ukraine. Ukraine's foreign minister is calling it a war crime.There was no way for Reuters to immediately verify either version of events.Ukraine's government has accused Russia of atrocities against civilians throughout the conflict and says it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Moscow denies involvement in war crimes and accuses Ukraine of staging them.

  • Annemiek van Vleuten wins women's Tour de France

    Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten produced the perfect ride on Sunday to win the women's Tour de France with a resounding victory in the eighth and final stage from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles.

  • Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy ‘would be awesome’

    Amanda Nunes would like to point out, though, that Valentina Shevchenko "lost her last fight" (she didn't).

  • 12 things that will elevate your backyard BBQ, according to an expert

    Summertime means BBQ time! Avoid common grilling gaffes with helpful tips to enjoy BBQ season like a pro.