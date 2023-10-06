Follow-up study confirms age of fossil human footprints found at White Sands National Park
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/follow-up-study-confirms-age-of-fossil-human-footprints-found-at-white-sands-national-park
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.
From the "beautiful" series opening to the reality that everyone deserves to find love again, an expert explains why "The Golden Bachelor" is catnip for so many viewers.
The next-generation Nissan Armada, known overseas as the Patrol, is testing on U.S. soil. Expect a bigger SUV with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
Dan Titus recaps the strengths and weaknesses of each team from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft.
As founder and CEO of healthy grocery delivery service Hungryroot, Ben McKean has been investigating the power of AI technologies to improve his business. Currently structured as a nonprofit, Every's iOS app leverages AI technologies to create "thought-provoking games" aimed at self-discovery.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
There is the potential for a government shutdown and continued threats against democracy.
Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
AI-powered parking platform Metropolis today announced that it raised $1.7 billion to acquire SP Plus, a provider of parking facility management services, in a combination of equity and debt. Eldridge Capital and 3L Capital co-led the tranche with participation from BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated credit funds, Vista Credit Partners, Temasek, Slow Ventures and Assembly Ventures. Metropolis will pay roughly $1.5 billion for SP Plus "while retaining significant capital on its balance sheet," Metropolis co-founder and CEO Alex Israel said in a press release.