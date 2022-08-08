Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases

SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

Climate hazards such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and anthrax, a study says.

Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, or 58%, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Climate Change.

Doctors, going back to Hippocrates, have long connected disease to weather, but this study shows how widespread the influence of climate is on human health.

“If climate is changing, the risk of these diseases are changing,” said study co-author Dr. Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Doctors, such as Patz, said they need to think of the diseases as symptoms of a sick Earth.

“The findings of this study are terrifying and illustrate well the enormous consequences of climate change on human pathogens,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University infectious disease specialist, who was not part of the study. “Those of us in infectious diseases and microbiology need to make climate change one of our priorities, and we need to all work together to prevent what will be without doubt a catastrophe as a result of climate change.”

In addition to looking at infectious diseases, the researchers expanded their search to look at all type of human illnesses, including non-infectious sicknesses such as asthma, allergies and even animal bites to see how many maladies they could connect to climate hazards in some way, including infectious diseases. They found a total of 286 unique sicknesses and of those 223 of them seemed to be worsened by climate hazards, nine were diminished by climate hazards and 54 had cases of both aggravated and minimized, the study found.

The new study doesn’t do the calculations to attribute specific disease changes, odds or magnitude to climate change, but finds cases where extreme weather was a likely factor among many. The study did map out the 1,006 connections from climate hazard to illness.

Study lead author Camilo Mora, a climate data analyst at the University of Hawaii, said what is important to note is that the study isn’t about predicting future cases.

“There is no speculation here whatsoever,” Mora said. "These are things that have already happened.”

One example Mora knows first-hand. About five years ago, Mora’s home in rural Colombia was flooded — for the first time in his memory water was in his living room, creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes — and Mora contracted Chikungunya, a nasty virus spread by mosquito bites. And even though he survived, he still feels joint pain years later.

Sometimes climate change acts in odd ways. Mora includes the 2016 case in Siberia when a decades-old reindeer carcass, dead from anthrax, was unearthed when the permafrost thawed from warming. A child touched it, got anthrax and started an outbreak.

Mora originally wanted to search medical cases to see how COVID-19 intersected with climate hazards, if at all. He found cases where extreme weather both exacerbated and diminished chances of COVID-19. In some cases, extreme heat in poor areas had people congregate together to cool off and get exposed to the disease, but in other situations, heavy downpours reduced COVID spread because people stayed home and indoors, away from others.

Longtime climate and public health expert Kristie Ebi at the University of Washington cautioned that she had concerns with how the conclusions were drawn and some of the methods in the study. It is an established fact that the burning of coal, oil and natural gas have led to more frequent and intense extreme weather, and research has shown that weather patterns are associated with many health issues, she said.

“However, correlation is not causation,” Ebi said in an email. “The authors did not discuss the extent to which the climate hazards reviewed changed over the time period of the study and the extent to which any changes have been attributed to climate change.”

But Dr. Aaron Bernstein, interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at Harvard School of Public Health, Emory’s del Rio and three other outside experts said the study is a good warning about climate and health for now and the future. Especially as global warming and habitat loss push animals and their diseases closer to humans, Bernstein said.

“This study underscores how climate change may load the dice to favor unwelcome infectious surprises,” Bernstein said in an email. “But of course it only reports on what we already know and what’s yet unknown about pathogens may be yet more compelling about how preventing further climate change may prevent future disasters like COVID-19.”

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Coroner: All 10 fire victims died of smoke inhalation

    All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday. Autopsies were completed Saturday and Sunday on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne County coroner’s office. Positive identification of the victims is also pending review of medical records, dental records and DNA if required, the coroner’s office said.

  • Read full text: Senate climate, tax bill grows to 755 pages, passes key CBO test

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Saturday unveiled the updated text of the Inflation Reduction Act, which now spans 755 pages after a late round of negotiations with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to protect manufacturers from tax increases and impose an excise tax on stock buybacks. Schumer’s office announced that the Congressional Budget Office…

  • Climate Change Is Supercharging Most Infectious Diseases, New Study Finds

    “I have to tell you that as this database started to grow, I started to get scared, man,” the lead author said.

  • Climate change compensation fight brews ahead of COP27 summit

    Tensions are mounting ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit, as vulnerable countries ramp up demands for rich countries to pay compensation for losses inflicted on the world’s poorest people by climate change. When diplomats from nearly 200 countries meet on Nov. 7 in the beachside resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, negotiations will tackle how to cut the CO2 emissions causing climate change and cope with existing climate impacts, including deadly heatwaves, wildfires, rising seas and drought. But another issue is likely to dominate the talks: “loss and damage,” or climate-related destruction to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the poorest countries that have contributed least to global warming.

  • Mediterranean Buyers Return to the Market for Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil buyers in southern Europe are quietly returning to the market for Russian crude, with a European Union ban on such shipments still four months away from coming into force.Shipments of Russian crude to ports in Italy and Turkey rose to multi-week highs in the seven days to Aug. 5, offsetting another drop in shipments to customers in northern Europe, according to vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. Shipments from Russia to the Mediterranean region as a whole were the hi

  • Democrats see new signs of hope ahead of midterms

    Democrats are seeing new glimmers of hope for the 2022 midterm elections amid a series of high-profile legislative and political victories that they say could reverse the longtime expectation of a so-called red wave in November. Senate Democrats struck a deal on a sweeping tax and climate package that had long been a point of…

  • Pro-SALT deduction House Democrats say they’ll back Senate bill

    House Democrats who are pushing to lift a $10,000 fixed cap on state and local taxes (SALT) said they will support the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday, even without the SALT deduction. Both New Jersey Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer — who insisted “no SALT, no deal” on previous…

  • Is it safe to go to restaurants, bars and concerts now? How to assess your COVID-19 risk

    With the omicron variant and its subvariants dominating the pandemic in 2022, here's how to decide which social gatherings are right for you.

  • Crypto Mixer Used by North Korea Slapped With US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Tornado Cash, a popular cryptocurrency service that allows users to mask their transactions, was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department after North North Korean hackers relied on it to launder illicit gains, officials announced on Monday. The sanctions bar American companies and individuals from doing business with it.The platform facilitates anonymous transactions by mixing funds from different sources before transmitting them to the ultimate beneficiary. Tornado Cash has been

  • U.S. Lawmakers Look to Digital Dollar to Compete With China

    Some U.S. legislators are pushing the Federal Reserve to move swiftly toward issuing a digital dollar, in an effort to combat steps from China.

  • Norway Moves to Limit Power Exports in Blow to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway is gearing up to limit power exports, an early sign of the tests Europe’s cross-border solidarity will face this winter as the energy crunch deepens. Refilling reservoirs will be prioritized over power production when levels fall below seasonal averages, Energy Minister Terje Aasland said Monday. The country is one of Europe’s top exporters of electricity, sending about a fifth of its output to its neighbors but low water levels in southern Norway mean the government says i

  • Scott Dixon wins in wild Nashville comeback to pass Mario Andretti on IndyCar win list

    With a wild comeback victory at Nashville, Scott Dixon passed Mario Andretti on the all-time IndyCar win list while jumping into the title race.

  • Pelosi-Taiwan visit: Lawmakers react to China escalation

    On Aug. 7 both Democrat and Republican lawmakers decried China’s latest military escalation in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) recent visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

  • China finds hundreds more COVID cases after locking down beach resort

    Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where some 80,000 tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions.

  • Climate hazards are turning 218 diseases into bigger threats

    New research found that more than half of infectious diseases known to impact humans were aggravated by climate hazards like floods and heat.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Air traffic around Taiwan returning to normal despite new Chinese drills

    (Reuters) -Air traffic around Taiwan is gradually returning to normal after airspace surrounding the island reopened, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Monday, although China later announced fresh military drills in the area. China last week deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near during military exercises sparked by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

  • Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats

    Agriculture is becoming increasingly dependent on technology. U.S. Department of Agriculture Photo by Lance CheungFarmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery,

  • Guest opinion: Charlie Crist's land purchase proposal provides much needed balance

    Elected officials must represent the public interest over self-serving special interests.

  • USA Swimming cuts deal to simplify anonymous abuse reporting

    USA Swimming has added technology to its abuse-reporting systems that will allow better communication between those coordinating investigations and reporters who want to remain anonymous. The organization announced a deal with RealResponse on Monday, which is international Safe Sport Day. One feature in RealResponse's technology is the ability to exchange information with anonymous reporters via text without the reporters having to identify themselves.