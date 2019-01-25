Study: Electric scooter riders are going to the emergency room with head injuries, sprains

LOS ANGELES – Electric scooters are behind a rash of visits to hospital emergency rooms, a new study finds.

More electric scooter riders showed up with injuries in the emergency rooms of two hospitals on Los Angeles' scooter-heavy Westside than either bicyclists or pedestrians, the study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open found.

While 94 percent of the 249 scooter-related cases were discharged without being admitted, the injuries were significant: Some 40.2 percent were admitted for head injuries, 31.7 percent for fractures and 27.7 percent with sprains, cuts or bruises.

"There is high risk factor there," said Tarak Trivedi, a physician at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center who co-authored the study.

The study is significant because while limited in scope, it shows the public health threat when electric scooters flood a community. In Los Angeles, startups like Lime and Bird have inundated streets in parts of the city with dockless electric scooters.

The authors say it is the first study to look at the injury patterns and clinical outcomes involving electric scooters.

But more studies are on the way. The Centers for Disease Control sent a team of epidemiologists to Austin, Texas, last month to investigate scooter crashes. The Texas capital is has been a popular market for scooters.

The Los Angeles study had some surprising findings.

For instance, only 4.4 percent of the injured riders brought to either the UCLA Medical Center emergency rooms in Santa Monica or Westwood were known to have been wearing a helmet. Almost 11 percent of the injured riders were under the age of 18, which is usually the minimum age to rent a dockless scooter. Some 8.4 percent of the injuries were among non-riders – generally pedestrians struck by scooters on streets or sidewalks.

In the year-long study period of the two emergency rooms ending Aug. 31, the 249 scooter-related injuries compared to 118 among bicyclists and 181 among those injured while walking.

Trivedi, 31, a Santa Monica resident who has ridden scooters himself, said he doesn't pass judgment on whether scooters are safe. Although more research is warranted, he said, "We just wanted to get it out there that there are a significant number of injuries."

"I think that it's important to keep the issue in mind as (scooter companies) roll them out in every city," Trivedi said.

Reached for comment, Bird's top safety official said the report is limited and fails to note that injuries occurred in only a fraction of 1% of scooter trips.

"We hope to have the opportunity to work with the report’s authors so that we can have a productive and collaborative conversation that focuses on proven preventative measures and education," said Paul Steely White, director of safety policy and advocacy. He added that the report "fails to put e-scooter injuries into context as they relate to the high number and severity of injuries and deaths caused by motorcycles and automobiles.”

A Lime spokeswoman, Mary Caroline Pruitt, said in a statement that the safety of riders and the community is "our number one priority" and pointed new improvements. Among them are a next-generation scooter with upgraded wheels, better suspension, additional braking and improved balance. She also said Lime has $1 million in liability insurance on each ride and has given away 250,000 free helmets worldwide.

Trivedi said the idea for the study came from simply watching all the crashes after scooters started appearing in Los Angeles and Santa Monica in 2017. He isn't alone.

While Robert Glatter, an emergency room physician in Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said he hasn't treated any injuries involving scooters, he has seen the carnage first hand. He said he witnessed two accidents while he was in San Diego, including one in which a rider hit a young mother pushing a baby carriage.

"I think this is a serious public health threat," Glatter said.

With scooters typically capable of speeds up to 15 mph and people not wearing helmets or safety gear, "you are really putting yourself at high risk for injury," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Study: Electric scooter riders are going to the emergency room with head injuries, sprains