Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

FILE - Refined tellurium is displayed at the Rio Tinto Kennecott refinery, May 11, 2022, in Magna, Utah. The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
63
SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals.

With a push to get more electricity from solar panels, wind turbines, hydroelectric and nuclear power plants, some people have worried that there won’t be enough key minerals to make the decarbonization switch.

Rare earth minerals, also called rare earth elements, actually aren't that rare. The U.S. Geological Survey describes them as a “relatively abundant.” They're essential for the strong magnets necessary for wind turbines; they also show up in smartphones, computer displays and LED light bulbs. This new study looks at not only those elements but 17 different raw materials required to make electricity that include some downright common resources such as steel, cement and glass.

A team of scientists looked at the materials — many not often mined heavily in the past — and 20 different power sources. They calculated supplies and pollution from mining if green power surged to meet global goals to cut heat-trapping carbon emissions from fossil fuel.

Much more mining is needed, but there are enough minerals to go around and drilling for them will not significantly worsen warming, the study in Friday’s scientific journal Joule concluded.

“Decarbonization is going to be big and messy, but at the same time we can do it,” said study co-author Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the tech company Stripe and Berkeley Earth. “I’m not worried we’re going to run out of these materials."

Much of the global concern about raw materials for decarbonization has to do with batteries and transportation, especially electric cars that rely on lithium for batteries. This study doesn’t look at that.

Looking at mineral demands for batteries is much more complicated than for electric power and that’s what the team will do next, Hausfather said. The power sector is still about one-third to half of the resource issue, he said.

A lot depends on how fast the world switches to green energy.

There will be short supplies. For example, dysprosium is a mineral used for magnets in wind turbines and a big push for cleaner electricity would require three times as much dysprosium as currently produced, the paper said. But there’s more than 12 times as much dysprosium in reserves than would be needed in that clean energy push.

Another close call is tellurium, which is used in industrial solar farms and where there may be only slightly more estimated resources than what would be required in a big green push. But Hausfather said there are substitutions available in all these materials' cases.

“There are enough materials in reserves. The analysis is robust and this study debunks those (running out of minerals) concerns,” said Daniel Ibarra, an environment professor at Brown University, who wasn’t part of the study but looks at lithium shortages. But he said production capacity has to grow for some “key metals" and one issue is how fast can it grow.

Another concern is whether the mining will add more heat-trapping carbon emissions to the atmosphere. It will, maybe as much as 10 billion metric tons, which is one-quarter of the annual global carbon emissions, Hausfather said. Renewables require more materials per energy output than fossil fuels because they are more decentralized, he said.

But the increase in carbon pollution from more mining will be more than offset by a huge reduction in pollution from heavy carbon emitting fossil fuels, Hausfeather said.

Stanford University’s Rob Jackson, who wasn’t part of the study, said while multiple lines of evidence show there are enough rare earth minerals, balance is needed: “Along with mining more, we should be using less."

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden moves to protect the Tongass, North America's largest rainforest, from logging and road building

    A bald eagle on Baranof Island in Alaska's Tongass National Forest. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty ImagesAsk people to find the world’s rainforests on a globe, and most will probably point to South America. But North America has rainforests too – and like their tropical counterparts, these temperate rainforests are ecological treasures. The Biden administration recently announced new policies to protect the Tongass National Forest, the largest intact temperate rainforest in the world and

  • The party is over: The Fed and Congress have pulled their support from workers and investors

    The air that cushioned the working class from the COVID pandemic is leaking away. The air that intoxicated the stock market, the bond market, the housing market, the crypto market, the SPACs, the NFTs and the memes is fizzling away. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, and the investing class is getting nervous and defensive.

  • National Guards tell how they destroyed Russian helicopter with Igla MANPADS

    On 26 January, Kharkiv-based National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter with a man-portable air-defence system [MANPADS] on the Bakhmut front. Source: Press service of National Guard of Ukraine Details: The chief of air defence service of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine stated that on 26 January at 10:40, a Ukrainian fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division detected two aerial targets on the south-eastern outskirts of Bakhmut.

  • This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA’s Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.

    If all goes to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at 16 Psyche in August 2029.

  • Central Arizona farmers who lost Colorado River water could benefit from new UA research

    The multi-state research project has the goal of providing tools to sustain irrigated agriculture in the Southwest, without running aquifers dry.

  • Putin is pardoning thieves, hit men, and murderers so that they can go to fight in Ukraine, Kremlin admits

    Mercenaries have been heavily recruited from Russian penal colonies — but it was unclear until now how they were securing their promised pardons.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces form world's first drone strike companies General Staff

    Ukraine is forming the world's first drone attack companies as part of the Army of Drones project. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved the creation of drone attack companies during the Staff's meeting.

  • U.S. intel chief warns of 'devastating' impact of Russian missile attacks

    President Biden’s chief intelligence adviser raised fresh concerns Thursday night that Russian missile attacks are having a “devastating” impact on the Ukrainian economy, noting that the war has already reduced the country's gross domestic product by nearly one-third.

  • Poland to send 60 modernised tanks to Ukraine in addition to Leopards

    Poland will send an additional 60 tanks to Ukraine on top of the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it has already pledged, the Polish prime minister said in an interview with Canadian television on Thursday. Warsaw, which has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies, had pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to on Wednesday. "Poland sent 250 tanks as the first country half a year ago or even more than that," Mateusz Morawiecki told CTV News.

  • Belarus Weekly: European Parliament calls for special tribunal for Putin, Lukashenko

    The week marks the 160th anniversary of the 1863 uprising against Russian imperial rule.

  • Missile attack on 26 January: Air Force clarifies which sites Russia attacked with Kinzhal missiles

    Russian troops used two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to target infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia during a massive attack on 26 January. Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "There are simply a few of them (the Kinzhal missiles in Russian possession) and they [the Russians - ed.

  • Russian coronavirus-denying ex-monk sentenced to 7 years

    A former Russian Orthodox monk, who denied that the coronavirus existed and defied the Kremlin, was handed a seven-year prison sentence Friday. Nikolai Romanov, 67, who was known as Father Sergiy until his excommunication by the Russian Orthodox Church, urged his followers to disobey the Russian government's lockdown measures and spread conspiracy theories about a global plot to control the masses. Romanov served as a police officer during Soviet times, but after quitting the ranks was convicted of murder, robbery and assault and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

  • Ex-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer

    A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters. Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia by crossing the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, has said he fears for his life after witnessing what he said was the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners taken to Ukraine to fight for Wagner. Medvedev is living in a secret location in the Oslo area after he was released from detention on Wednesday following a "disagreement" with the police about measures taken to ensure his safety.

  • The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent

    Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?

  • Putin’s No. 1 Cheerleader Rips into Russia’s War Failures

    Contributor#8523328Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has been spending his weekends on the frontlines in order to support and promote Russia’s stuttering invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately for the Kremlin, all that time being confronted by the grim reality is teaching Solovyov just how badly this war is going.And he’s not happy about it.In a wild rant on Thursday, Solovyov attacked the overall strategy, claimed the Russian Army was failing miserably to suppress their enemies and said he

  • After 18 years, $1.5B dike repair done at Florida's Lake O

    After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida's Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes. The Herbert Hoover Dike project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was completed three years ahead of schedule and at a savings of $300 million over the original cost estimate, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the lake's shore in Clewiston. “Herbert Hoover Dike has never been in better shape than it is right now,” said Col. James Booth, commander of the Corps of Engineers' Jacksonville district.

  • Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall

    Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.

  • 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say

    More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling the shake, according to the agency.

  • Scientists Actually Did It: They Built a Real Working Tractor Beam

    Scientists built a working tractor beam—the first example of one that pulls objects visible to the naked eye. That's a huge deal.

  • Ukraine has a mixed record of treating its citizens fairly – that could make it harder for it to maintain peace, once the war ends

    Ukraine has a mixed human rights record over the past several decades, new data shows. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty ImagesSince Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the dominant Western media narrative has been clear – Russia is the “global villain,” and Ukraine a model country victimized by an unjust war. But while the war may be unjust, Ukraine had its share of problems before the conflict with Russia intensified in 2022. Expert analysis shows that Russia launched an illegal war and has c