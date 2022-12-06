A new study examined plea bargaining in Milwaukee County. Here's what it found.

Most criminal cases in the U.S. end in plea agreements, and Milwaukee County is no exception.

New research funded by the MacArthur Foundation set out to examine plea deals and what goes into them in three jurisdictions: Philadelphia, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

The recently-released results compared St. Louis and Milwaukee Counties in one report that covered a roughly six-year period, ending in 2020.

“This is how the large majority of criminal cases are being resolved," said Don Stemen, the report's lead author and a professor in the department of criminal justice and criminology at Loyola University in Chicago.

"The public should have a better understanding of what that process looks like," he said.

Here's what the study found:

How often did plea bargaining happen?

Plea bargaining was the most common way a case ended in both counties. In Milwaukee County, 60% of cases ended in a plea deal in 2019, a decrease from 66% in 2016.

That's less than in St. Louis where 75% of cases ended in plea bargains in 2019, a drop from to 83% in 2016.

How does a plea deal work?

A plea deal means a defendant has agreed to admit guilt in exchange for something like a lower sentence.

After someone is charged with a crime, the prosecutor and defense attorney can enter plea negotiations. These discussions consider the strength of the evidence, the severity of the charges and the criminal history of the defendant, among other factors.

The negotiations are led by the prosecutor, who can offer to dismiss some of the charges or reduce the severity of the charges (from an intentional act to a reckless act, for example) in exchange for a guilty plea.

Were there racial disparities in plea deals?

The report states that "very few racial differences were observed in Milwaukee where approximately 65% of all people plead guilty."

That was in contrast to St. Louis County where Black people (76%) are less likely than white people (88%) to have their case resolved by a guilty plea.

In both locations, cases with more charges and people with a violent or family violence charge were less likely to be resolved by a guilty plea.

How often did prosecutors drop charges or lower the severity of charges?

Researchers saw those decisions becoming more common over time.

In Milwaukee County, about 48% of plea deals in 2020 involved some charges being dropped, up from 40% in 2015. There was a sharp increase in the percentage of plea bargains that included a reduction in the severity of charges, going from about 8% in March 2018 to more than 20% in 2020.

Still, in comparison, the Milwaukee County district attorney's office pleads "very few things down to a lesser degree charge," said Stemen, the lead researcher.

In St. Louis County, the percentage of plea deals involving a drop in the charges or a reduction of charges was higher than in Milwaukee, at about 70% in 2019, up from 60% three years earlier.

Why does Milwaukee have a smaller share of plea deals with dropped or reduced charges than other places?

In an interview, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said his prosecutors are expected to charge defendants with the most serious conduct that can be proven and not "overloading" charges.

"Our position is we want people to do the sifting upfront," he said. "Make sure you have a strong case and that it’s provable and that it's appropriately investigated and charged."

In other jurisdictions, some prosecutors may charge every possible offense at the beginning of the case with the expectation of dropping some in a future plea deal.

What set Milwaukee County apart from the other places?

When Milwaukee prosecutors make a plea offer, it remains consistent throughout the proceedings.

"They make one offer," Stemen said. "They don’t change it if the defendant refuses to plead guilty. That’s very fair."

Did people get harsher sentences if they went to trial instead of pleading guilty?

The study did not examine the so-called "trial penalty," which suggests people receive longer sentences if they take a case to trial and are found guilty.

"One reason is trials are pretty rare in most jurisdictions, so there’s not much to compare it to," Stemen said.

What did the people pleading guilty think about the process?

The study included interviews with people involved in the legal system. Some defendants told the researchers they felt forced to take a plea deal because the process "dragged out."

"They felt very disconnected from the plea process and some of them explained it to us as nothing happened for a really long time and then all of a sudden things went really fast," Stemen said. "They didn’t understand the process and they pleaded guilty often not really understanding what that entailed."

“We didn’t interview victims for this but I think victims want that too to understand how a case is resolved," he added.

How did the pandemic affect plea deals?

Plea negotiations typically happen in person. That was limited during COVID-19. The report found guilty pleas dropped in 2020 in the jurisdictions studied.

In Milwaukee County, officials have said not having firm jury trial dates led to a delay in cases being resolved.

"No question that it did disrupt that decision point," Chisholm said. "From a defense attorney's perspective, they would say there’s no realistic chance for a jury trial today so why would I plead my client out?"

What recommendations came out of the report?

The report recommends better and more timely communication between prosecutors and defense attorneys, informal starting points for plea deals based on the type and number of charges, and better transparency within the system.

“There's an interesting balance between wanting to be consistent but also wanting to individualize the plea negotiation process to each defendant," Stemen said.

The desire to strike that balance came up in interviews with both prosecutors and defense attorneys.

"They're very concerned about this," he said.

