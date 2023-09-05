Study: Expanded Medicaid program would decrease state's uninsured rate, premium costs

Sep. 5—A proposed new health coverage plan could drastically reduce New Mexicans' insurance premiums and the number of uninsured patients in the state, according to a recent study.

The proposed Medicaid Forward would increase the number of people eligible for Medicaid and set their premiums and copays based on income, according to a statement released Tuesday by NM Together for Healthcare, a group that advocates for affordable health care solutions for New Mexicans.

According to the state-funded study conducted by the Urban Institute and released by the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, the proposal has the potential to cut health care costs for low-income families nearly in half, resulting in a potential savings of up to $1.2 billion.

"The study shows that nearly six in ten (58.7%) uninsured New Mexicans overall would gain access to healthcare coverage through this plan," according to the statement, adding New Mexico's rate of uninsured people could be reduced to among the lowest in the country.

The plan would also leverage federal funds to help the state pay health care providers more, according to the statement — "in some case much more than Medicare pays providers."

"The results of this study are incredible. We know that a major problem is that the healthcare system is fragmented and complex with many different programs and different eligibility requirements that people have to navigate, which can change based on life circumstances," said Nicolas Cordova, health care director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty. "Medicaid Forward is an innovative program that will strengthen the Medicaid program and close many of the coverage gaps so many of our families fall into."

The study will help guide the New Mexico Human Services Department in making policy decisions about health coverage options that could be made available to New Mexicans.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.