Study finds Asians largely 'invisible' in Hollywood's top films

FILE PHOTO: Premiere of the movie "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the Grand Rex in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Richwine
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Aside from action star Dwayne Johnson's hit movies, Hollywood's most popular films have rarely featured Asians or Pacific Islanders in leading roles on the big screen, according to an academic study released on Tuesday.

The findings showed "an epidemic of invisibility" for Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) in movies released from 2007 to 2019, said the study from researchers at the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

They also said the under-representation and stereotypical portrayals may have contributed to recent incidents of violence and harassment against Asians in the United States.

About 7.1% of the U.S. population identifies as Asian or Pacific Islander. In the 1,300 top-grossing films during the study period, 3.4% of leads or co-leads were played by API actors, the researchers found.

Of 44 films with API actors in leading roles, 14 of them starred Johnson, the former wrestler known for the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" films. Johnson's mother is from the Pacific island of American Samoa.

Six movies featured a female API character in a lead role, the study said.

The report adds to research that has found under-representation of women, people of color and LGBTQ characters in movies and television. In response, Hollywood studios have pledged to increase the diversity of people in front of and behind the camera. Notable recent films included 2018 romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" and 2020 action film "Mulan," both with large Asian casts.

While the study found the number of API characters lacking, the researchers also criticized the way many of them were portrayed.

Sixty-seven percent of API characters were shown as "the perpetual foreigner" with a non-American accent, were hyper-sexualized, subject to racial slurs or fell into another stereotype, the researchers said.

"Mass media is one factor that can contribute to aggression towards this community," said Smith. "When portrayals erase, dehumanize, or otherwise demean the API community, the consequences can be dire. Without intention and intervention, the trends we observed will continue."

The study was conducted by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative with sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen. It was funded by Amazon Studios and the UTA Foundation.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • 'A complete erasure': Asian, Pacific Islanders face stunning lack of representation in Hollywood

    Asian and Pacific Islanders face a dearth of representation in the film industry, according to a new study.

  • API movie study finds 2/3 of characters are stereotypes, 1/3 of leads are played by Dwayne Johnson

    Additionally, over 25 percent of all Asian and Pacific Islander characters in 2019 died by the end of the film, according to a new study about API representation on the big screen.

  • SNAKE EYES Trailer Spotlights G.I. JOE’s Beloved Commando

    Henry Golding stars as a young version of the beloved commando Snake Eyes, in the new trailer for Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe Origins movie. The post SNAKE EYES Trailer Spotlights G.I. JOE’s Beloved Commando appeared first on Nerdist.

  • AAPI growth has big political impacts

    Asian American population numbers have jumped dramatically in a diverse set of communities over the last decade.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: The outstanding career of Star Lotulelei

    Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this special feature of former Utah student-athlete Star Lotulelei. Lotulelei was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers and has played in the NFL ever since. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • SK Hynix seeks talks to buy Korea-based chip contract manufacturer - media

    SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, has requestd talks to acquire South Korea-based Key Foundry, a chip contract manufacturer, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday. SK Hynix has expressed intention to negotiate for the full acquisition of the 8-inch wafer foundry, Korea Economic Daily reported on Monday citing unnamed sources in the tech and investment banking industries. SK Hynix said that it is considering various measures to expand its foundry business, but nothing has been finalised.

  • ‘Persuasion’: Cosmo Jarvis To Star Opposite Dakota Johnson In Netflix & MRC Jane Austen Movie; Richard E. Grant, Suki Waterhouse, Nikki Amuka-Bird & More Join

    EXCLUSIVE: Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) are among those joining Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in Netflix and MRC’s Jane Austen movie Persuasion. Rising Brit actor Jarvis joins as Captain Frederick Wentworth, the love […]

  • Russia won't block Twitter, but partial slowdown to continue

    Russian authorities on Monday backed away from threats to block Twitter, saying that the social media platform deleted most of the banned content identified by Moscow and expressed “readiness and interest in building a constructive dialogue.” Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it decided not to block Twitter in light of these developments, an announcement that seemingly ends the most recent standoff between the Russian government and the platform that has played a role in amplifying dissent in Russia. Two months ago, Roskomnadzor accused Twitter of failing to remove content encouraging suicide among children, as well as information about drugs and child pornography.

  • The Significant Burden of Migraine Disease

    National Headache Foundation Survey Shows Majority of People with Migraine are Unable to Control Disease and Dissatisfied with Current Preventive Treatment Options

  • Facebook wants ‘other companies’ to use the Oversight Board, too

    Facebook executives have suggested the Oversight Board could one day work with "other companies," but competing platforms have little incentive to do so.

  • Harry Winston’s New High Jewelry Collection Offers a Burst of Colored Gemstones

    The vibrant collection is dedicated to the four phases of love.

  • Nicki Minaj Honors Late Father Robert Maraj on What Would've Been His Birthday: 'Miss U So Much'

    Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj died in a hit-and-run accident in February

  • Kim So Yeon wins Best Actress at Baeksang Awards for her Penthouse role

    The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards were broadcast from the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan.

  • Whoa! Only $203 for a 50-inch 4K TV?: 'Awesome deal'

    Shoppers say the audio is so great, there's no need for a soundbar.

  • Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Delve Into The Ex-Beatles’ History on McCartney 3, 2, 1

    Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will reflect on his career in a one-on-one chat with producer Rick Rubin in the upcoming docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16 on Hulu. The show was teased late last year in a social media post. The six-episode series encompasses McCartney's musical life from the Beatles to Wings, his group with late…

  • Kia's Flagship K9 Luxury Sedan Gets a Stylish Update

    Previously known as the K900 in the U.S., the model still exists in Korea and is looking more upscale than before.

  • ‘Covid casino’ case collapses as police in Canada accused of stealing watches

    Owner of mansion allegedly used for illegal gambling during pandemic won’t face charges after police accused of theft and planting evidence York region police in Ontario said they were carrying out a ‘thorough investigation’ of the allegations. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock A police investigation into an alleged underground casino operating out of a mansion north of Toronto has fallen apart after officers were accused of stealing two luxury watches and planting evidence. Police in Ontario said in September they had seized more than $10m in assets, firearms, cash and liquor as part of a months-long investigation into illegal gambling. Twenty-nine people were arrested, including the owner of the mansion, Wei Wei, who faced nine charges related to selling liquor without a permit, illegally possessing a firearm and operating a gambling establishment. But last week prosecutors quietly withdrew the charges against Wei, the Toronto Star reported. Police said the basement of the mansion – now on sale for C$9.9m (US$8.2m) – had been transformed into a clandestine casino and spa, where patrons did not observe coronavirus protocols. But after reviewing police photos and video, Wei’s defence team said they found instances of theft and evidence tampering by officers. According to Wei’s lawyer Danielle Robitaille, two luxury watches were seen in photographs and video recorded by York regional police officers in one of the mansion’s bedrooms. But in footage from the following days, the watches were no longer visible. Wei’s defence team says the police never logged the watches as evidence and have demanded their return. Over the weekend, Robitaille filed a formal complaint with the civilian police oversight body over the “serious misconduct and abuse of authority” by York regional police. During the raid, police seized a number of firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Robitaille alleges that police planted a gun holster in Wei’s bedroom in an apparent attempt to link the homeowner to 11 weapons found on the premises. “Mr Wei is very relieved this ordeal is over and now that the charges have been withdrawn,” Robitaille told the Toronto Star. Wei has agreed to a peace bond and is unable to enter any gaming establishments in the province. Prosecutors also dropped charges against Wei’s ex-wife and the co-owner of the mansion, Xiang Yue Chen, 48. Prosecutors also stayed charges against Wei’s daughter. Wei Dong, believed to be the casino’s manager, still faces criminal charges relating to the illegal casino and the guns found in the mansion. York region police said they were carrying out a “thorough investigation” of the allegations.

  • U.S., allies coordinate new sanctions on Myanmar junta

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, United Kingdom and Canada on Monday imposed new sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta, increasing pressure on the military in the latest in a series of punitive actions since it took power in a Feb. 1 coup. The United States targeted the governing State Administrative Council (SAC) and 13 officials, the move freezing any U.S. assets of those listed and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

  • Why David Alan Grier Turned Down ‘Saturday Night Live After’ ‘In Living Color’

    Randy Holmes/GettyThree decades after they appeared together on In Living Color, David Alan Grier is now playing Jamie Foxx’s father on their new Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!—despite just an 11-year age difference between the two comedy icons.On this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Grier recalls his first impressions of Foxx when he joined that legendary sketch series in its third season and tells some outrageous stories about doing the Super Bowl halftime show, hosting Saturday Night Live twice before turning down a spot in the show’s cast and tackling the rape charges against his one-time mentor Bill Cosby on The Carmichael Show.“I was never on the hip show, the cool show. Never,” Grier says. “When In Living Color came on, it hit so hard, so immediately, I mean, the reference point for all of us was a Black Saturday Night Live. When Eddie Murphy first blew up, there were rumors that Eddie wanted to do a Black Saturday Night Live. So In Living Color was actually that. I remember coming down in this green room we had downstairs and everybody was down there. The coolest, hippest, most famous people. So it was a real buzz, man. And after all those years of working, I was finally on this cool show, this hip show.”Then, Grier reveals, “NBC came and they offered me a spot on SNL. This was after In Living Color. They said, will you join the cast? But for me, it was like, when you’re the host, you call all the shots. So I said, I can’t be in front of the cast and then six months later I’m behind the cast. Like, ‘Isn’t that the dude that was hosting like nine months ago?’ Also, after doing In Living Color, I wanted to do a different kind of show. So I didn’t do it, but I still go and see people on SNL and visit and Lorne [Michaels] and those guys are so gracious.”“I remember after my first time hosting, Lorne called me in his office and he said, ‘David, I want you to think of SNL like your second home. It’s a lot like our relationship that we had with Steve Martin or Tom Hanks,’” he recalls. “Inside my brain’s exploding. And after that, I never heard from Lorne.”Listen to the episode now and subscribe to ‘The Last Laugh’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts and be the first to hear new episodes when they are released every Tuesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘I’m troubled by it’: Dems trash Biden’s handling of Israeli strikes in Gaza

    Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he “supports” a ceasefire, but that may not be enough for fellow Democrats who have urged the president to act more aggressively.