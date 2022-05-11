Study finds cleaner air leads to more Atlantic hurricanes

FILE - This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical storms churning in the Atlantic basin on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The storms, from left, are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky. A NOAA study released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 says cleaner air in Europe and the United States is helping trigger a dramatic increase in the number of Atlantic hurricanes. (NOAA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

Cleaner air in United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a new U.S. government study found.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study links changes in regionalized air pollution across the globe to storm activity going both up and down. A 50% decrease in pollution particles and droplets in Europe and the U.S. is linked to a 33% increase in Atlantic storm formation in the past couple decades, while the opposite is happening in the Pacific with more pollution and fewer typhoons, according to the study published in Wednesday’s Science Advances.

NOAA hurricane scientist Hiroyuki Murakami ran numerous climate computer simulations to explain change in storm activity in different parts of the globe that can’t be explained by natural climate cycles and found a link to aerosol pollution from industry and cars — sulfur particles and droplets in the air that make it hard to breathe and see.

Scientists had long known that aerosol pollution cools the air, at times reducing the larger effects of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuel and earlier studies mentioned it as a possibility in increase in Atlantic storms, but Murakami found it a factor around the world and a more direct link.

Hurricanes need warm water — which is warmed by the air — for fuel and are harmed by wind shear, which changes in upper level winds that can decapitate storm tops. Cleaner air in the Atlantic and dirtier air in the Pacific, from pollution in China and India, mess with both of those, Murakami said.

In the Atlantic, aerosol pollution peaked around 1980 and has been dropping steadily since. That means the cooling that masked some of the greenhouse gas warming is going away, so sea surface temperatures are increasing even more, Murakami said. On top of that the lack of cooling aerosols has helped push the jet stream — the river of air that moves weather from west to east on a roller-coaster like path — further north, reducing the shear that had been dampening hurricane formation.

“That’s why the Atlantic has gone pretty much crazy since the mid-90s and why it was so quiet in the 70s and 80s,” said climate and hurricane scientist Jim Kossin of the risk firm The Climate Service. He wasn’t part of the study but said it makes sense. The aerosol pollution “gave a lot of people in the 70s and 80s a break, but we’re all paying for it now.”

There are other factors in tropical cyclone activity with La Nina and El Nino — natural fluctuations in equatorial Pacific temperatures that alter climate worldwide — being huge. Human-caused climate change from greenhouse gases, that will grow as aerosol pollution reductions level out, is another, and there other natural long-term climatic oscillations, Murakami said.

Climate change from greenhouse gases is expected to reduce the overall number of storms slightly, but increase the number and strength of the most intense hurricanes, make them wetter and increase storm surge flooding, Murakami, Kossin and other scientists said.

While aerosol cooling is maybe half to one-third smaller than the warming from greenhouse gases, it is about twice as effective in reducing tropical cyclone intensity compared to warming increasing it, said Columbia University climate scientist Adam Sobel, who wasn’t part of the study. As aerosol pollution stays at low levels in the Atlantic and greenhouse gas emissions grow, climate change’s impact on storms will increase in the future and become more prominent, Murakami said.

In the Pacific, aerosol pollution from Asian nations has gone up 50% from 1980 to 2010 and is starting to drop now. Tropical cyclone formation from 2001 to 2020 is 14% lower than 1980 to 2000, Murakami said.

Murakami also found a correlation that was a bit different heading south. A drop in European and American aerosol pollution changed global air patterns in a way that it meant a decrease in southern hemisphere storms around Australia.

But as much as more hurricanes in the Atlantic can be a problem, the death from extra storms don’t compare to the seven million people a year globally who die from air pollution, said University of Washington public health professor Kristie Ebi, who studies health, climate and extreme weather.

“Air pollution is a major killer, so reducing emissions is critical no matter what happens with the number of cyclones,” said Ebi, who wasn’t part of the study.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Great Barrier Reef survey reveals vast extent of coral bleaching

    Researchers say climate change is "the greatest threat to the Reef."

  • What Peter Thiel’s new investment fund gets wrong about climate change

    Asset management fund Strive wants companies to stop making business decisions for "political" reasons.

  • Tri-State Area bracing for the worst as hurricane season approaches

    Months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck the Tri-State Area, some are still struggling to recover from the powerful storm. Now with the new hurricane season nearly here, many are bracing for the worst. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has more on what you can do now to get prepared.

  • Ukraine’s Child Refugees Need Help. Here’s How the World Can Step Up.

    Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/GettyWe were walking through Warsaw High School #1 to meet the 50 Ukrainian teenage students who had been enrolled in his school in just the past six weeks.These kids were among the massive exodus of refugees from Ukraine who had fled Vladimir Putin’s killing spree in what was once a vibrant country filled with promise, now coping with unprovoked destruction on a scale not seen since the second World War.As the headmaster escorted us toward the first classroom of Ukrainian teen

  • Talks with Putin make 'full sense' to find solution to Ukraine war: UN chief

    During a visit to Austria, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres comments on the stalled efforts to reach a peace deal in Ukraine. "If you want to solve a problem you need to deal with those that caused the problem or that can solve the problem. So it makes full sense to talk to the leader of the Russian Federation", he says.

  • ‘My competition is climate change’: Carbon Clean raises $150M led by Chevron

    Carbon Clean, a startup focused on capturing harmful factory emissions before they enter the atmosphere, has secured a hefty $150 million series C round led by oil company Chevron. Aiming to carry out “industrial decarbonization on a gigatonne scale by the mid-2030s,” Carbon Clean is chasing a sector that is responsible for around one quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions—though the statistic depends on how you define "heavy industry," which includes cement, steel, energy from waste and oil refineries. Carbon Clean claims its latest tech—dubbed the CycloneCC—is “ten times smaller” than conventional point-of-source carbon capture equipment and “has the potential” to cut average costs roughly in half, to around $30 per tonne.

  • What do you call this war?

    Putin has not been able to come up with a conscious «casus belli» (a cause for the war) in order to attack Ukraine.

  • For one Black school board candidate in Texas, election day ends with prayers, slurs and a razor-thin result

    For a Black school board candidate in Fort Bend County, election day ends with prayers, slurs and a razor-thin result

  • U.K. extending security guarantee to prospective NATO members Sweden and Finland

    Swedish premier Magdalena Andersson: ‘Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever.’

  • Rite Aid Wants to Help Children Get Medical Care

    A political storm over abortion rights in the U.S. has reignited focus on child-care in the country.

  • Ukraine war fuels food crisis in distant Africa

    Zimbabwean security guard Edwin Dapi was already struggling to provide for his wife and four children before a conflict 11,000 km (6,800 miles) away in Ukraine sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring. Now his monthly pay of 18,000 Zimbabwe dollars, worth roughly $55 at the black market rate used at many informal markets, is stretched to breaking point. "I keep hearing it's because of Ukraine, but I don't know what that has to do with us," he said, scratching oil and flour from his grocery list.

  • There's a 50-50 chance Earth will reach critical climate change mark within 5 years, report says

    There’s a 48% chance the globe will reach a yearly average of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels thanks to climate change, a report says.

  • UK confirms case of monkeypox, which causes boils and full-body rashes

    The monkeypox patient, who is being treated at a specialist infectious disease facility, is thought to have caught the virus in Nigeria.

  • After Visiting Both Ends of the Earth, I Realized How Much Trouble We’re In

    These remote places have more impact on our lives than almost anything closer to home.

  • Hong Kong police bail Catholic cardinal arrested on national security charge

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and three others who helped run a now-disbanded Hong Kong fund for protesters were arrested by on charges of "collusion with foreign forces", and later released on bail. Zen, a 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong, was questioned for several hours on Wednesday at the Chai Wan Police Station close his church residence, before being released on police bail. All were released on bail with their passports confiscated under the national security law, police said.

  • Wavering NASA lander detects biggest Mars quake yet, even as dust drains its energy

    NASA's InSight lander is fighting a layer of Mars dust that's covering its solar panels and causing a power shortage. Still, it made a big discovery.

  • In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically

    California's water use jumped dramatically in March, state officials said Tuesday, as one of the driest stretches on record prompted a wave of homeowners to start watering their lawns earlier than usual in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom's pleas for conservation amid a severe drought. Newsom last summer asked residents to voluntarily cut water use by 15% compared to 2020 as climate change intensified a drought that threatened to drain the state's reservoirs to dangerously low levels. Water conservation increased gradually through December, aided by some intense fall and early winter storms that reduced water demand.

  • Pakistan Bridge Collapses in Flood as Heat Wave Melts Glacial Ice

    The Hassanabad Bridge on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Pakistan collapsed on May 7 after a heat wave caused glacial ice to melt and flood the region, reports said.Footage from Pamir Times reporter Ijlal Hussain captured the moment the bridge in the Hunza Valley village of Hassanabad was swept away by powerful overflow from the dammed Shishper Glacier lake.An “abrupt temperature rise” in the northern areas of Pakistan triggered the glacial lake outburst flood, reports said.A specialist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development told local media the center had recorded a 40 percent increase in the Shishper Glacier lake area over the 20 days leading up to the outburst.Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan has the highest number of glaciers outside the polar region.The KKH, built in the 1960s and ’70s, is a popular tourist attraction and is one of the highest paved roads in the world. Credit: Pamir Times/Ijlal Hussain via Storyful

  • Meta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request

    The board, which can make binding decisions on specific thorny content moderation appeals and give policy recommendations, said it was "disappointed" by the decision. A Meta spokesman declined to give more information about the policies on which it was seeking guidance or about the specific concerns.

  • Garden or trash? Fort Myers code office relents on Dean Park couple’s 'dream' landscaping

    Couple living in a 100-year-old Dean Park home thought they might have to move if their gardening practices were going to be prohibited by Fort Myers