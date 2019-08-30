Study Finds Hospitals Reject Thousands of Kidneys, Keep Patients in Dark

More than 100,000 people in the United States are on a list for a kidney transplant, often waiting years for the call that will save their life—a call that doesn’t always come in time.

Now a new study has found that while many of these patients are waiting, getting sicker and undergoing grueling treatments, transplant centers are repeatedly passing up organs without their knowledge, and those organs are going to people lower down on the list.

“The patient is left in the dark,” Dr. Matthew Cooper, director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at the Medstar Georgetown Transplant Institute and a member of the National Kidney Foundation’s Board of Directors, told The Daily Beast.

“It is shocking when you read it in these plain of terms,” Cooper said of the data in the study, published Friday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. “You can’t believe that it happens in the United States in the 21st century, but it absolutely does.”

The study used data from 280,041 kidney transplant candidates who received at least one offer for a deceased donor kidney between 2008 and 2015. Nearly 26,000 died while on the waiting list; the study shows those patients received a median of 16 offers that were rejected by the transplant center.

“Every single kidney that was included was used by someone eventually,” the study’s lead author, Dr. Syed Ali Husain, an assistant professor of Nephrology at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, told The Daily Beast.

The number of times a kidney is declined doesn’t seem to affect the outcome of the eventual transplant, “calling into question the validity of subjective decisions to refuse offers,” the study authors wrote.

Congress Wants You to Be Able to Sell Your Organs

Prashant Praveen, a 36-year-old attorney who lives in New York, has been waiting for a new kidney for four years and has posted his story on Facebook in hopes of finding a match. Today he survives on dialysis sessions that can last up to an hour, four times a day. Praveen knows he is lucky, his job allows him to work from home, a luxury most Americans who need dialysis to live do not have.

Praveen was able to register at both the New York University and the Northwestern University transplant centers; but even though his care has been thorough, the experience has not always been straightforward.

“Honestly I wouldn’t even know if they had registered or not registered any other kidneys for me and then decided to pass on,” Praveen told The Daily Beast. “It’s just sort of the one time when you’re signing up, they say, ‘Here are the conditions that we follow for accepting kidneys,’ and then once you’ve signed off on it that’s it.”

Selena Gomez Reveals She Had a Kidney Transplant This Summer

Praveen said he chose Northwestern in part because his family lives nearby, but mostly because of their high success rate. He’s concerned by the idea that he might not be in the loop on whether a kidney is rejected.

“I honestly don’t even remember what their standards for accepting kidneys are… I don’t know if I can access them,” he said. “I looked this morning to see what Northwestern tells me and I couldn’t find it on their website.”

Everyone agrees the U.S. kidney transplant system is complex. It has to be. The wait list of patients who meet the criteria is calculated through an algorithm that takes into account a myriad of genetic factors, the results of tests on both patient and donor, and geography—all under a ticking clock.

Even accounting for all the variables, some experts say the organ refusal rate at transplant centers is still too high.

Jesse Schold, director of Outcomes Research in Kidney Transplantation at the Cleveland Clinic, thinks the U.S.’ stellar reputation for transplants—the national success rate is about 97 percent—is actually part of the problem.

Transplant centers are evaluated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, in conjunction with non-profits contracted through the federal government, like the United Network for Organ Sharing, UNOS. According to Schold, CMS and UNOS primarily view one year post-transplant survival rates as the “gold standard” for evaluating and rating centers.

A couple of decades ago, he said, that made sense because short-term success rates were lower and there were bigger gaps between centers. But now, one-year outcomes are much better.