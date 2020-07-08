Study Finds Patients Who Undergo Spine Surgery Prescribed Most Narcotics Three Months Following Surgery

Length of stay and pain scores influence quantity of narcotics prescribed to patients; Findings aid orthopaedic surgeons in the ongoing development of pain management alternatives

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans have the highest opioid use rates, leading to abuse,i the orthopaedic community has committed itself to studying prescription methods and patient populations to help mitigate potential addiction. A new scientific review article titled, "Ninety-day Postoperative Narcotic Use After Hospitalization for Orthopaedic Trauma," published in the July issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS), found a correlation between patient-reported pain at discharge from inpatient surgery and the number of opioids prescribed during the 90-day postoperative period. These results suggest that reducing patient-reported pain at the time of discharge may help to reduce opioid consumption.

"The 90 days following surgery represents a critical window in terms of patient dependence on opioid pain medication," said lead author Kenneth A. Egol, MD, FAAOS, orthopaedic surgeon and vice chair in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health. "We chose to study factors such as the type of surgery and certain patient characteristics to help us predict which patients might be prone to using more pain medication than others."

Long-term opioid therapy has been characterized as episodes lasting more than 90 days with 10 or more opioid prescriptions or 120 plus days' supply of opioids dispensed, usually with daily or near daily use and an average daily dose of 55 mg.ii

The retrospective review used an electronic medical record (EMR) query of 5,030 patients at NYU Langone Health from 2012 to 2015. The team conducted a multivariate analysis of patients who fell into specific diagnosis-related groups for spine surgery, adult reconstruction and orthopaedic trauma procedures, and were admitted for longer than 24 hours. The EMR was used to retrieve age, comorbidities, length of stay (LOS), all visual analog scale (VAS) pain scores reported during the admission, and all narcotic pain medication prescribed (including refills) during the 90-day postoperative period. To ensure consistency, a morphine milligram equivalent (MME) was calculated for all pain medications. MME is a standardized dosing unit that allows for comparison across opioid types––since different opioids have different strengths per milligram.

The study found that patients who underwent elective spine surgery such as disk replacement, degenerative spine surgery or deformity spine surgery had the longest LOS with an average of approximately five days, which was significantly longer than both arthroplasty (three days) and trauma (four days) patients. Spine patients also reported the highest mean VAS pain scores during their LOS, which was significantly higher than trauma patients (4.7 vs. 4.1); and were prescribed the most morphine in the 90-day postoperative period, followed by trauma and then arthroplasty patients.

The study also discovered:

Patient-reported pain scores were comparable between trauma and arthroplasty patients (4.1 vs. 4.1); however, trauma patients did have a significantly longer LOS than arthroplasty patients (4 vs. 3 days).

Pain scores at discharge were similar between both spine and arthroplasty patients (4.1 vs. 4.1), while trauma patients had significantly lower pain scores at discharge than both spine (3.9 vs. 4.1) and arthroplasty (3.9 vs. 4.1) patients.

The amount of morphine equivalents prescribed was found to be significantly different between trauma and spine patients (1,375 vs. 1,797 morphine equivalents), but not between trauma and arthroplasty patients (1,375 vs 1,232 morphine equivalents).

"We're performing surgeries to alleviate pain, so it's important to have a greater understanding of high-risk populations to help orthopaedic surgeons safely address pain management following surgery," said Dr. Egol. "For example, we can obtain a pain management consult before discharge to lower their VAS pain score or use a multimodal analgesia protocol (a regimen of nonopioids and anesthesia to minimize the use of perioperative opioids) during surgery."