Study finds 'porch pirating' on the rise nationwide

Dec. 17—WATERTOWN — According to a yearly study done by Safewise, 79% of Americans say they have had a package stolen from them, or porch pirated, in the past year, which is 15 percentage points higher than 2021.

The Safewise website states that they are "an online resource that provides tools and information to help people make their life safer at home and in their community."

For this study, they surveyed 1,000 Americans.

The website states that 40% of packages stolen are worth between $50 and $100, with an estimated loss of $19.5 billion nationwide.

Watertown Police Lt. Jason Badalato said there is usually an increase of porch pirating during the holiday season.

Lt. Badalato said the No. 1 thing people can do to ensure their package isn't stolen is to track the package. He also recommended that while tracking the package, once the carrier indicates it has been delivered, to either go get the package and bring it inside, or have someone else bring it inside.

Lt. Badalato also mentioned the importance of video doorbells that have grown in popularity.

"If your Ring camera goes off and there's a package delivered, if you could have a neighbor, friend, or family member pick it up and store it for you until you get home, that's the safest way to keep it from being stolen," he said.

Safewise's study finds that more than 3 in 4 Americans say they have been a victim of package theft. The worst metro area is San Francisco. They say the least amount of porch pirating came in the Miami area.

The study said 260 million packages are found to have disappeared in the last year, which is 50 million more packages stolen compared to the study last year.

Those who get home after receiving notification that the package has been delivered but the package isn't there should first verify that the package was actually delivered, Lt. Badalato said.

Police would get involved after it was verified that the package was delivered.

However, even if an arrest is made, that does not ensure that the person would receive the package back.

Lt. Badalato said that the victim could seek restitution in court if the authorities could not find the property.