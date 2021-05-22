Study finds shocking benefit of lightning

1 / 5

Study finds shocking benefit of lightning

Courtney Travis
·3 min read

What is the purpose of lightning? That might sound like a deeply philosophical question, but scientists may have shed some more light on the answer with the results of a recently released study.

The new study published at the end of April in Science found that lightning may play a bigger role in global climate change than was previously known by the scientific community. "Lightning increases the atmosphere's ability to cleanse itself," the researchers wrote in the study.

Many are familiar with the potentially deadly hazards posed by lightning, which is blamed for an average of 43 fatalities in the United States each year, based on data from 1989 to 2018. Although the odds of being struck are quite low -- 1 in 1,222,000 in a given year and 1 in 15,300 in a lifetime -- many in the weather community have long urged people to take proper precautions to stay safe amid storms, which can frequently trigger lightning, even without turning severe.

However, the researchers recently uncovered a surprising and beneficial impact of lightning.

The Earth is struck by lightning nearly 20 million times each year, and bolts of lightning can travel as much as 10 to 12 miles from a thunderstorm, instantly heating the air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

The graphic above explains how positive and negative charges within clouds and between clouds and the ground create lightning strikes (AccuWeather).

Essentially, lightning occurs due to the buildup of electric charges in the atmosphere. In order to balance out the different charges, lightning is triggered between two clouds or between a cloud and the ground.

The study, which included contributions from nine different atmospheric researchers across almost a dozen universities and meteorological agencies, was based on an airborne research flight conducted by a NASA DC-8 storm-chasing plane in 2012. The plane was used to examine the top portion of thunderstorm clouds, which are known as anvils.

According to Dr. William Brune, a professor of meteorology and atmospheric sciences at Pennsylvania State University and co-author of the study, researchers initially thought there was a problem with the equipment on the plane, which was being used to measure the hydroxyl radicals (OH) in the atmosphere until they realized spikes they observed corresponded with lightning flashes, ABC News reported.

Hydroxyl radicals, described as a "chemical scavenger" by Science Direct, are important chemical compounds found in the atmosphere due to the reactive nature with other organic molecules.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Researchers previously understood that lightning could help to clean the atmosphere, but there was not evidence that it could generate compounds like these radicals. And the data showed surprising spikes of up to 1,000 more hydroxyl radicals than the normal value.

"No one has seen that much in the atmosphere from natural processes, ever," Brune said.

Lightning strikes over One World Trade Center, center right, during a thunderstorm seen from The Heights neighborhood of Jersey City, N.J., Sunday, June 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

As a result, the study estimates that somewhere between 2% and 16% of the oxidizing, or cleaning that happens naturally in the Earth's atmosphere, is done by lightning.

Why is this significant? The oxidation process helps to reduce chemicals like carbon monoxide and methane in the atmosphere. These chemicals, known for being greenhouse gases, have been proven to contribute to rising temperatures associated with climate change.

Researchers say that more studies will need to be conducted to verify the degree to which lightning contributes to the fight against global climate change.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Recommended Stories

  • Humans suck even worse than we thought, study finds

    If you’re a human — and if you’re not, how are you reading this? — you’ve probably come to terms with the fact that you’re part of the problem. Earth is headed toward a cliff and the overwhelming majority of very smart people who study our planet say it’s because we can’t stop messing things …

  • Tesla Accused Of Firing Employee To Cover Up Copper Theft

    A lawsuit filed by a former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) employee claims he was fired because of his reports that copper was being stolen from the company's battery plant near Reno, Nevada. What Happened: The former employee, Lynn Thompson, says he was fired because the company's CEO Elon Musk and others in management wanted to cover up the theft of copper wire at the factory site, Bloomberg reports. Mllions of dollars worth of copper were stolen from Tesla's factory, according to the lawsuit. Thompson says he reported the copper thefts to Tesla's senior management, including Musk, starting in April 2018. He had noticed massive amounts of copper wire being lugged off from the site. According to the complaint filed in federal court in Nevada, in June 2018 Thompson was asked by Tesla management not to come to the factory after he reported the copper theft. He observed that people were loading copper wire onto a truck and moving it out from the factory. "Since this time, Mr. Thompson has learned that Tesla and Musk pressured contractor ONQ GLOBAL to stop allowing him on the worksite and subsequently end his work at Tesla because of the outside reporting to law enforcement and internal reporting to senior management," according to the complaint. The complaint asserts that Tesla feared the information would be leaked to the media and shareholders. Capacity For Trouble: Copper is a key part of sustainable technologies, including electric vehicle batteries, and will be of increasing importance to the automotive industry as it electrifies more vehicles. A recent report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) estimated the supply crunch the market is facing could help boost its price by more than 60% in four years. Given the metal's demand and rising price in the market, thefts of electric wires are likely inevitable as copper can easily be sold to scrap yards for good money. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Hints At Possible Dumping Of Tesla's Bitcoin HoldingsClubhouse Launches Android App As iPhone Downloads Plunge© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding: lawyer

    The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel's detention and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said on Saturday. The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, and remained grounded for six days, blocking traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade. The vessel has since been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) pursues a $916.5 million claim against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

  • Einstein handwritten letter with equation fetches $1.2m

    The rare handwritten example of his most famous equation sells for three times more than expected.

  • U.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department's acts during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report and ordered the release of a related internal memo. A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged Garland not to appeal Jackson's decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions need to be exposed quickly.

  • Apple App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Friday grilled Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook over whether the iPhone maker's App Store profits from developers such as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games are justified and whether Apple faces any real competitive pressure to change its ways. Cook testified for more than two hours in Oakland, California, as the closing witness in Apple's defense against Epic's charges that the iPhone maker's App Store controls and commissions have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. At the end of testimony, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers questioned Cook, pressing him to concede that game developers generate most App Store revenue and help subsidize other apps on the store that pay no commission.

  • Cryptocurrency Is Likely Here to Stay as a Kind of Digital Gold: Summers

    May.21 -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers, a Wall Street Week contributor, says that cryptocurrencies have their appeal for people looking for a kind of safety that is outside the workings of the government. He thinks cryptocurrencies could be here to stay as a kind of digital gold. He joins David Westin on "Bloomberg Wall Street Week.

  • Twins' Duffey, Baldelli suspended for throwing at Mercedes

    Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was suspended for three games and manager Rocco Baldelli received a one-game ban Thursday for intentionally throwing behind Yermín Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox in a sequence of events that sparked a debate on the importance of the unwritten rules of baseball. Baldelli will miss the second game of the Twins' makeup doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Duffey appealed his ban, and the Angels pounded him for four hits and three runs in the fifth inning of the first game.

  • Brazil working to contain Indian coronavirus variant in northern state

    Brazil's health minister said on Friday the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has detected the country's first cases. One crew member of a cargo ship, anchored at the port of Sao Luis after a trip from South Africa, was airlifted to a hospital in the city with severe COVID-19 caused by the variant, according to Maranhao state health officials. "This case was detected promptly, all sanitary measures were taken and we hope that there is no spread of this Indian variant here in Brazil," Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told journalists.

  • Cute Alert! Kiawah Island Welcomes 3 Adorable Bobcat Kittens

    The barrier island has been in a race to save the bobcats since 2020.

  • An ancient star casts new light on the birth of the universe

    Astronomers have discovered an exceedingly old star at the edge of our galaxy that seems to have formed only a few million years after the Big Bang.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin can shake off its bad climate reputation if top miners prove they're using green energy

    The billionaire was responding to Ark Invest's director of research, Brett Winton, about how bitcoin mining can foster the adoption of renewables.

  • Lightning-Panthers stream – Game 3 on USA Network

    Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports app.

  • Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

    Musk has previously compared bitcoin to fiat money and often tweets about cryptocurrencies that have sent values for bitcoin and the meme digital currency dogecoin up and down. In February, bitcoin shot higher after Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.

  • Liz Cheney's challenger reveals he got a 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18 and is 'almost estranged' from his son

    "She was a little younger than me so it's like the 'Romeo and Juliet' story," Anthony Bouchard told his followers in a Facebook Live video.

  • Australian students strike against government funding for gas industry

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Thousands of Australian students skipped school on Friday and gathered with climate activists to call on the government to stop funding the gas industry, taking aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plans to fund a new gas plant. During the event dubbed "School Strike 4 Climate" (SS4C), tens of thousands of students congregated across some 50 Australian cities and towns, organisers said. "Today, together with tens of thousands of my fellow let-down Australians, I am striking from school to tell the Morrison government that they must stop throwing Aussie cash at gas," 16-year old organiser Natasha Abhayawickrama said in a statement.

  • How To Score The Best Deals On An Air Fryer This Amazon Prime Day

    You need to get in on the phenomenon.

  • Here's our flood risk as rain continues to fall across SE Texas

    A wet and breezy day, grab an umbrella. We expect mostly scattered rain and storm activity with gusty winds up to 30-40mph.

  • Raiders release veteran DL David Irving

    Raiders release veteran DL David Irving

  • Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Says He Wants Nothing

    Here's the thing: Your dad or husband may think he doesn't want anything for Father's Day. You can embrace your crafty side and attempt a DIY gift for dad—this beer bouquet is pretty clever, after all—or consider one of these finds for new dads if it's a first-time Father's Day, but if you'd rather surprise him with a quirky, where'd-you-find-that?