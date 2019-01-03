New Study Finds Student Debt Is Killing Homeownership Dreams in These Cities

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most and Least Affordable Cities for Americans With Student Loan Debt

For many people, living the American dream means you’ve accomplished two major things: buying a home and graduating from college. However, your ability to do both could be severely limited by where you live.

That’s because, based on the cost of a typical mortgage in your area, homeownership might be thoroughly out of reach if you’re still paying off your student loans, according to a new study from GOBankingRates.

The study looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. by population, then scored them on their average student loan debt, median income and what percentage of that income is taken up by the monthly payment on an average mortgage for the area. From there, a clearer picture of just how affordable a mortgage might be while still carrying student loans emerges. The results demonstrate that, while keeping housing costs under a third of your income and still having room for student loan payments is definitely possible in some cities, there are other cities where people can’t afford to buy homes.

Least Affordable Cities If You Have Student Loan Debt

The rule of thumb on housing costs is that you should expect to spend about a third of your income on your place of residence. However, if you’re paying down your student loans each month, your budget iseven tighter. If your mortgage payment alone would be over 30 percent of your income — before you’ve even factored in costs like home repairs or property taxes — that likely means that affording both a student loan and buying a home isn’t going to be easy.

10. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Median Income: $52,315

Average Student Debt: $36,648.09

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,845

Portion of Income Required for Mortgage: 42%

Fort Lauderdale is home to above-average levels of student debt at over $36,000. And the $1,845 a month for an average mortgage there is already over 40 percent of the median income for the city before residents have paid down a penny of those college loans.

9. Atlanta

Median Income: $51,701

Average Student Debt: $41,253.16

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,394

Portion of Income Required for Mortgage: 32%

Atlanta is one of the worst cities for aspiring millennial homeowners. While Atlanta’s $1,400 a month mortgage payments are more on the reasonable side, incomes there just clear $50,000 a year. That means you’re already spending a third of your income on your mortgage before you’ve even addressed the over $40,000 in student loans for the average borrower — one of the higher levels of student debt in the study.

8. Birmingham, Ala.

Median Income: $33,770

Average Student Debt: $36,598.02

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $834

Portion of Income Required for Mortgage: 30%

Birmingham’s issues with affordability don’t stem from unaffordable homes. In fact, the $834 a month for an average mortgage is very much on the low side. And, Birmingham is one of the cities where home prices are plummeting.

However, the combination of low incomes and relatively high levels of student debt place it among the 10 least affordable cities.

7. San Francisco

Median Income: $96,265

Average Student Debt: $39,435.14

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,580

Portion of Income Required for Mortgage: 94%

That average mortgage payment is … not a typo. San Francisco is one city where student loans don’t even really enter into the affordability conversation, as the median income of nearly six figures means the typical earner is going to have just under $500 left each month after paying their mortgage. And that’s not counting taxes. So if you’re living in San Francisco, still carrying student loan debt and not named Mark Zuckerberg, it seems unlikely buying a home is going to be realistic any time soon.

6. New Orleans

Median Income: $38,721

Average Student Debt: $39,569.41

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $978

Portion of Income Required for Mortgage: 30%

Student loan debts in New Orleans are big, but they sure aren’t easy. And, with median incomes under $40,000 a year, that otherwise modest mortgage payment under $1,000 a month quickly starts to look unaffordable for someone with a monthly payment for their college loans.