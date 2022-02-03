Study finds virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
Scientists have found a previously unrecognized variant of HIV that's more virulent than others and has quietly circulated in the Netherlands for decades.
Scientists have found a previously unrecognized variant of HIV that's more virulent than others and has quietly circulated in the Netherlands for decades.
A lawsuit states that Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, who is Black, was "treated like a criminal." Chase says it is investigating the situation.
Faith Hill and her youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, are the cutest duo in a snapshot shared by Audrey on her Instagram page. Their twinning outfits from a family vacation back in 2019 show that the 1883 star looks like an older sister to her daughter. Wearing classic, cutoff-denim shorts, white T-shirts and black sunglasses, it’s […]
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
The National Archives has alerted Trump that it'll be handing over some of the former vice president's papers.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
The trio of senior royals made a rare joint public appearance to meet young people studying arts and culture with The Prince's Foundation.
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]
Video captures Edward Parker handing over $3,900 while being held at gunpoint on the job at The Lodge Hualapai in 2020. He paid back the amount he gave up after managers said hours later he must. “It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen,” his attorney said.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.
Star forward Brianna Decker went down 10 minutes into Team USA's first game of the Beijing Olympics, and she'll be out for the remainder of the games.
The NFL is on the offensive, when it comes to the claims made by Brian Flores. Former Broncos G.M. and current Broncos personnel advisor John Elway has issued a statement in response to the allegations made about the team in the Flores lawsuit. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and [more]
"The future is bright for you," Brady told Lawrence on his Instagram story.
The rap star's declaration comes after uploading profile photos of alleged skin bleacher Michael Jackson and admitted skin bleacher Vybz Kartel.
The second college football signing day bring to close the significant developments of this year's recruiting cycle. A look at the winners and losers.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.