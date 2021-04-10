A new study found that Black women are 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to white men

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Florida Coronavirus Testing
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • A new study found that Black women are three times likelier than white men to die from COVID-19.

  • The findings underscore systemic inequalities that make people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19.

  • Data released last year showed Black people were also twice as likely as white people to contract the virus.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

New research suggests Black women are dying from the coronavirus at higher rates than any other demographic in the US, except Black men.

A team of university researchers from schools all around the country published an analysis earlier this week that found Black women are more than three times likelier to die from COVID-19 than white men.

The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, examined mortality patterns in Georgia and Michigan. Researchers sorted their findings by race and gender.

"The deaths we see in the pandemic reflect pre-existing structural inequities; after the pandemic is gone, those will still be there," Heather Shattuck-Heidorn, assistant professor of gender and women studies at the University of Maine and the study's senior author, said in an interview on CBS MoneyWatch.

"Whatever is going on is probably not linked to the X chromosome or the Y chromosome," Shattuck-Heidorn added.

The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on Black people, studies show.

An analysis published November in the journal EClinical Medicine, for example, found that Black people in both the US and the UK were twice as likely as white people to contract the coronavirus.

The findings underscore systemic inequalities that make people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19 and more likely to experience serious illness if they do get sick.

"The clear evidence of increased risk of infection amongst ethnic minority groups is of urgent public health importance," Dr. Shirley Sze, National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) academic clinical lecturer and a lead author of the paper, said.

"We must work to minimize exposure to the virus in these at-risk groups by facilitating their timely access to healthcare resources and target the social and structural disparities that contribute to health inequalities," Sze continued.

And unemployment data consistently shows that Black women are among the hardest hit by the economic uncertainties brought on by the pandemic.

According to data from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's nonprofit, Lean In, a survey from last year of more than 2,600 people found that Black women are twice as likely as white men to say that they'd either been laid off, furloughed, or had their hours or pay reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Insider's Anna Medaris Miller, Marguerite Ward, and Tyler Sonnemaker contributed to this report.

Have a news tip? Reach this reporter at ydzhanova@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why I'm So Glad I Threw Out My "Never Date a Guy With Kids" Rule

    Dating as an adult is so complicated. As a teenager, you always end up dating people in your friend group.

  • A legendary 3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' of the Pharaohs has just been discovered in Egypt

    The archaeology team began excavating the great city, known as the 'Rise of Aten,' in September 2020 and have unearthed entire neighborhoods.

  • Biden seeks funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden called for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies in his first budget request to Congress on Friday, but officials offered no explanation for what prompted his request. The Biden administration is asking Congress to increase the funding level for workforce oversight offices within U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to $470 million, a 22% increase over the current level, for the fiscal year that begins in October.

  • North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

    Federal health officials say it's safe to continue administering Johnson & Johnson shots at three vaccination sites in North Carolina that had an increase in reports of adverse reactions on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the all-clear late Thursday and again Friday morning. Four of the more than 2,300 people who received a J&J vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday were hospitalized, and all but one had been released by Thursday night.

  • Blow to US vaccination campaign as J&J ‘one-shot’ vaccine deliveries plummet

    Biden officials allocate just 700,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for next week, down from 5m, after error in vaccine production A woman receives the J&J vaccine in New York on Thursday. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP US deliveries of the “one-shot” Johnson and Johnson vaccine are set to drop by 85% next week, in a setback to the government’s vaccination campaign. The Biden administration has allocated just 700,000 J&J doses to states for the week beginning 12 April, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a huge drop from the nearly 5m shots allocated the week before. The decline comes after J&J reported a batch of its Covid-19 vaccines developed in Baltimore had failed quality standards and cannot be used – as Anthony Fauci warned the US is at risk from a new coronavirus surge. Distribution of the J&J vaccine – which requires just one dose, as opposed to the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines also authorized for use in the US – has been uneven since it was introduced. The government allocated 2.8m doses to states at the beginning of March, only for that to drop to 493,000 the next week, but the drop to 12 April is the steepest yet. The slowdown comes after workers at the plant manufacturing coronavirus shots for J&J and AstraZeneca accidentally conflated the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, the New York Times reported. It is unclear if the mix-up is the reason for the drop in J&J doses, and a J&J spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the company still aimed to deliver 100m doses to the US by the middle of year, most of those by the end of May. The federal government has a deal with J&J for 200m doses. On Thursday Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, told CNN coronavirus cases had plateaued at a “disturbingly high level”. More than 61,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. “It’s almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase,” Fauci said. Health experts have warned the rising number of coronavirus cases in dozens of US states is probably attributable to the spread of virus variants. Michigan has recorded the worst increase in infections over the past two weeks, at a rate not seen since early December. On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that nearly half of new US virus infections are in just five states, with New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey responsible for nearly 197,500 new cases in the latest available seven-day period. Despite Michigan’s rate of new infections in the past two weeks, Gretchen Whitmer, the states Democratic governor, has stopped short of ordering restrictions, instead asking for voluntary compliance. She has blamed the virus surge on pandemic fatigue, which has people moving about more, as well as more contagious variants. This week, Joe Biden said half of all American adults are on track to have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination by this weekend. The president has set a goal of delivering 200m vaccinations by 30 April – which marks his first 100 days in office. One in four American adults have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CDC.

  • Beast of five teeth: Chilean scientists unearth skunk that walked among dinosaurs

    A fossil of a skunk-like mammal that lived during the age of dinosaurs has been discovered in Chilean Patagonia, adding further proof to recent evidence that mammals roamed that part of South America a lot earlier than previously thought. A part of the creature's fossilized jawbone with five teeth attached were discovered close to the famous Torres del Paine national park. Christened Orretherium tzen, meaning 'Beast of Five Teeth' in an amalgam of Greek and a local indigenous language, the animal is thought to have lived between 72 and 74 million years ago during the Upper Cretaceous period, at the end of the Mesozoic era, and been a herbivore.

  • Holocaust survivors up to 39% more likely to die of heart disease, study suggests

    Survivors of the Holocaust may have been left with lingering health complications.

  • Police in multiple US cities are reportedly anticipating white supremacist rallies this weekend

    Organizers have largely kept secret rally locations, but New York and Chicago are among the cities expected to see them.

  • Iran Says Talks Switch to Lifting U.S. Sanctions in One Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief negotiator at nuclear talks in Vienna said the sides were focusing on removing U.S. sanctions in a single step, in a statement of progress that didn’t specify what Tehran was offering in return.“We are negotiating the removal of sanctions all at once, specifying which sanctions and how, their details. All of these have to be precisely clarified,” Abbas Araghchi, who’s leading Iran’s team of negotiators, said on Thursday.The U.S. has so far ruled out unilaterally removing sanctions in order to get Iran to return to enrichment parameters set by the 2015 agreement. The Islamic Republic says Washington must move first as it was the party that abrogated the deal.In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to respond directly to the Iranian claim but said the Biden administration’s position remains that the U.S. will remove sanctions only after Iran returns to compliance with the nuclear deal. He said the response “would include lifting sanctions that are inconsistent” with the nuclear accord but declined to say whether that would encompass removing sanctions tied to what the U.S. considers Iran’s support of terrorism.At the same time, Price said the discussions had made progress.“These talks have been constructive,” he said. “Maximalist demands probably are not going to get us very far.”After former President Donald Trump broke away from the landmark nuclear deal and imposed a tough sanctions regime on Iran’s economy in 2018, the Islamic Republic started to gradually increase its activity beyond the limits defined in the agreement.Iran, the European Union, China, Russia and the U.S. have gathered in the Austrian capital to try to end a crisis over the deal’s future, and are scheduled to reconvene on Friday. Iran and the U.S. have said they will not have any direct discussions or contact during the negotiations.“In our view, America has to take its actions in one step, then we’ll verify, and then Iran will follow with its own actions,” Araghchi said. “How verification will happen is another point of our discussion.”This week, India expressed interest in resuming oil imports from Iran once sanctions are eased, with refiners starting to prepare for that possibility, according to a senior oil ministry representative. China, meanwhile, has boosted its purchases from the nation to about 1 million barrels a day.(Updates with details on Iranian oil flows in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • They both fled Haiti on parallel journeys, but 'arbitrary' enforcement at Texas border led to remarkably different fates

    Two Haitian women, with similar back stories, met starkly different fates after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

  • Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns

    Democrats in Congress are trying to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Joe Biden, who said Thursday that it is “long past time” to do so. A bipartisan Senate compromise that was narrowly defeated eight years ago was focused on expanding checks to sales at gun shows and on the internet. The dispute has been one of several hurdles in the renewed push for gun-control legislation, despite wide support for extending the checks.

  • Why violent crime surged after police across America retreated

    Even the most dedicated officers who now face a greater risk of being sued, fired or prosecuted for doing their job feel pressure to pull back.

  • She sued for pregnancy discrimination. Now she’s battling Google’s army of lawyers

    Chelsey Glasson alleged she had been discriminated against while pregnant and had witnessed others being treated similarly Chelsey Glasson reported pregnancy discrimination at Google. Now they’re taking her to court. Photograph: Courtesy Chelsey Glasson When Chelsey Glasson found out she was pregnant with her second child in 2019, she did not anticipate the first three years of her new baby’s life would be overshadowed by an epic legal battle against a trillion-dollar company. The 38-year-old sued Google, her former employer, in 2020 alleging she had been discriminated against while pregnant and witnessed others being treated similarly, and faced retaliation from her manager when she spoke up about it. Since then, Glasson says, battling to win her case has become a nearly full-time job, one that’s pitted her against a company with a global army of lawyers at the ready. Despite being represented by attorneys in Washington and partially backed by a not-for-profit group, the American Association of University Women, she finds herself putting in grueling hours preparing for her upcoming trial this year. She spends her nights, after her two kids are asleep, discovering documents and preparing for processes such as her recent deposition in March. The fight has affected her children’s lives almost as much as her own, she says. “Even if they don’t know what is going on exactly, they know mommy is not all there – they know that I am not always present for them,” she said of her children, who are two and four years old. “It is heartbreaking to see how this impacts not just the person who is targeted by pregnancy discrimination, but the entire family.” Glasson’s case first gained publicity after she published a widely shared internal note, titled I’m Not Returning to Google After Maternity Leave, and Here is Why, which was eventually leaked to the public. Chelsey then hired an attorney and, in response, Google investigated a small portion of her claims, but said it found no examples of policy violation. Glasson then filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in September 2019. After little movement on an EEOC investigation, she filed a lawsuit in July 2020. While many companies quickly move to resolve lawsuits, Google continues to aggressively deny Chelsey’s claims. Glasson says her situation underscores just how much a worker stands to lose when they go toe-to-toe with one of the world’s largest tech companies. “What’s very clear is that Google does not take action regarding discrimination,” said Glasson. “This is in large part because it is a massive organization with huge resources at its disposal to fight someone like me – it’s not at all a fair fight.” ‘Pregnancy discrimination does not get more blatant than that’: where the allegations began Glasson’s struggle began in early 2018, after she says she overheard a director at Google criticizing a pregnant employee, and learned that the employee was being given negative feedback in her performance review after disclosing the pregnancy. In keeping with Google’s reporting guidelines, Glasson filed a complaint with human resources alleging pregnancy discrimination against her colleague. Shortly after, she says, the director began to retaliate against her over the report, interviewing other people to replace Glasson in her role. Glasson said HR acknowledged the retaliation but refused to stop it. She asked at the company how to face her boss when the ongoing investigation was making their relationship tense and was told multiple times to find a therapist. “When you are a victim and you are told to go to counseling, it is incredibly offensive – it’s sending a message that you’re crazy and you’re making all this up,” she said. Several months later, Glasson then became pregnant herself and says she decided to transfer teams to escape the ongoing retaliation and harassment. But she found her new superior made negative comments about her pregnancy-related health issues, and denied her the management role she was hired into. When you are a victim and you are told to go to counseling, it is incredibly offensive – it’s sending a message that you’re crazy and you’re making all this up Chelsey Glasson. Photograph: Courtesy Chelsey Glasson Glasson says that five months before her maternity leave was scheduled, her new boss told her that she would not be given any management responsibilities while she was pregnant because of concerns that her upcoming maternity leave would “stress the team” and “rock the boat”. “Pregnancy discrimination does not get more blatant than that, and yet here they were telling me it is not happening,” she said. Glasson also says her doctor eventually ordered her to take bed rest but that her manager encouraged her to keep working. During the investigation and ongoing fallout with her manager, Glasson was prescribed Lexapro, an antidepressant, to manage stress and was diagnosed by her obstetrician with “acute stress”. On 7 January 2019 Glasson had to go to the hospital for a life-threatening pregnancy-related medical issue, which she believes was exacerbated by the stress, and remained there until she gave birth to her daughter on 8 March 2019 . Days later, Google asked her to leave the company in exchange for three months of her base salary. “It was a very small amount,” she said of the payout. “Especially to be asked to leave the company with no health insurance, as I came out of the hospital with a newborn in hand, having come out of months in the hospital and healing from an emergency c-section.” In August 2019, Glasson received a one-paragraph email in response to her complaint, filed more than a year prior, saying that it had not found evidence of pregnancy discrimination. “Thank you for raising your concerns,” the email said. This response prompted her to file the lawsuit. In response to a request for comment about Glasson’s claims, Google said it does not comment on ongoing cases but that it takes these allegations seriously. “Reporting misconduct takes courage and we want to provide care and support to people who raise concerns,” a Google spokesperson said. “All instances of inappropriate conduct reported to us are investigated rigorously, and we have simplified how employees can raise concerns and provided more transparency into the investigations process at Google. We work to be extremely transparent about how we handle complaints and the action we take.” Veena Dubal, a labor law professor at UC Hastings who teaches a course in pregnancy discrimination, said it is exceedingly rare for a company like Google to take an employee to court over an issue like this. “It almost seems they are trying to make an example over her,” she said, before highlighting that men accused of wrongdoing at Google have received much better treatment than Glasson. “When you look at the way men accused of sexual harassment were treated versus the way a woman alleging pregnancy discrimination was treated, it is such a despicable example of the role of misogyny and patriarchy in these tech companies.” ‘It’s not at all a fair fight’ In the time since Glasson first filed her complaint, the attention paid to poor labor conditions in the tech industry – from white-collar developer jobs, to gig economy temps, and warehouse workers – has only grown. In early April 2021, the National Labor Relations Board found that two Amazon employees were unfairly fired in retaliation for internally criticizing discriminatory practices. In December 2020, Pinterest reached a $22m settlement with a female former executive over pay discrimination. Before that, two former employees, Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks, came forward with allegations that they were retaliated against for advocating for fair pay. Google, meanwhile, has continued to face claims of discrimination and retaliation. Even in the midst of her own case, Glasson participated in global walkouts over Google’s handling of sexual misconduct and other equity issues in the workplace. In December 2020, more than 1,200 Google employees signed a letter condemning the company for allegedly firing an ethics researcher in retaliation for her criticism of Google’s diversity programs. “I couldn’t help but wonder at the time, ‘It’s easy to show up for something like this, but what would my co-workers actually do if they learned of what was happening to me?’” she said. “As I later learned, most would do little to nothing.” Still, Glasson said countless Googlers have reached out to her in the years since her case was first publicized in the online memo. The case is now scheduled to go to court in December. “A lot of them tell me ‘I wish I had the courage to fight like you’,” she said. “It is heartbreaking, because they often have a lot of shame, and there is nothing to be ashamed about. It is such a difficult path to take, to fight this, and it is not right for every individual. “It really takes a huge toll,” she added. “I would not wish this on anyone.”

  • In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

    An ardent abortion foe who once opposed allowing gay couples to be foster parents, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is the unlikeliest figure to complain about bills on the “culture wars" reaching his desk. “I was told this week that the nation is looking at Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America," Hutchinson said as he announced his decision.

  • Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral without Meghan Markle, who didn't get permission to fly

    Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral, which is set to be held April 17. Markle, who's pregnant, didn't get medical clearance to fly.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO: Will operate elsewhere if CDC holds ban

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio tells ‘CAVUTO Live’ the company requested the CDC allow sailing from U.S. ports on July 4th.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • ‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

    From a secure room in the Capitol on Jan. 6, as rioters pummeled police and vandalized the building, Vice President Mike Pence tried to assert control. In an urgent phone call to the acting defense secretary, he issued a startling demand. “Clear the Capitol,” Pence said.

  • The 14 coolest features of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, from a removable roof to 4-wheel steering

    The $80,000-plus GMC Hummer EV SUV doesn't disappoint when it comes to interesting features and options.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.