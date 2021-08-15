Study: German emissions to grow by largest amount since 1990

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo the RWE Niederaussem lignite-fired power station steams in Bergheim, Germany. Germany is forecast to record its biggest rise in greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 this year, according to a report by an environmental think tank Sunday. Berlin-based Agora Energiewende said the country's emissions will probably rise by the equivalent of 47 million tons of carbon dioxide as the economy rebounds from the pandemic-related downturn. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)
FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is forecast to slip back below the threshold it had set for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020, amid a post-pandemic recovery and unfavorable conditions for renewable energy, according to a report by an environmental think tank Sunday.

Berlin-based Agora Energiewende examined data from the first half of 2021 to forecast that total emissions in Germany this year will be equivalent to somewhere between 760 million to 812 million tons of CO2.

This would put Germany’s emissions about 35-39% below 1990 levels. The German government had pledged to achieve cuts of 40% by 2020 — a target it claimed to have reached last year, in large part due to the pandemic-related economic downturn.

This year's rebound of about 47 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2021 would be the biggest increase since 1990, Agora Energiewende said. Utility companies said they burned significantly more coal in the first six months of his year than in the same period of 2020, while poor weather conditions hampered the production of wind and solar power.

Germany's main political parties have put combating climate change at the top of their agenda in the run-up to a national election on Sept. 26.

The government recently set tougher targets for the coming decades, including for emissions to be 55-65% below 1990 levels by 2030, and 88% lower by 2040. Germany aims to reduce emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2045.

The new report also shows a significant increase in consumption of fossil fuels across the building, industrial and transport sectors. If confirmed, the government will be required by law to introduce urgent measures to reduce those sectoral emissions.

“Far-reaching decisions need to be taken that we mustn’t shy away from,” said Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister and the center-left candidate running to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in next month's election.

Agora Energiewende receives its funding from environmental groups, such as the European Climate Foundation, and the German government.

Last week, scientists from around the world issued a major report saying the Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent. U.N. officials called the report a “code red for humanity.”

___

Read more of AP's climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

    A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest. Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.

  • China should root out online games that distort history - China National Radio

    Chinese regulators should strengthen the vetting of online games and have "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history, state broadcaster China National Radio (CNR) said in commentary on its website. The remarks - the latest in a series of critical articles in Chinese state media - are likely to exacerbate fears that the video game industry will be next in line to face regulatory action from domestic authorities. One article https://www.reuters.com/technology/tencent-falls-after-china-media-calls-online-gaming-spiritual-opium-2021-08-03 which went viral this month called online games "spiritual opium", adding that children were becoming addicted and urging greater curbs.

  • Former HKEX chief unveils new foreign investment platform to finance Chinese small businesses

    The new global investment platform, Micro Connect, was launched in Hong Kong on August 3, 2021. Speaking exclusively to the South China Morning Post, former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive and Micro Connect co-founder Charles Li Xiaojia, said the new platform aims to make it easy for global investors to fund the tens of thousands of Chinese small businesses with potential investment ranging from tens of thousands to several million yuan. The launch comes as China’s 20 million…

  • Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

    SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars. "First orbital stack of Starship should be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory approval," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1426715232475533319.

  • For Haitians, quake reawakens trauma of disaster a decade ago

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - When Lydie Jean-Baptiste saw her neighbors running from their homes on Saturday and felt the ground begin to shake beneath her feet, the 62-year-old Haitian was flooded by terrifying memories of the earthquake a decade ago that devastated her hometown. For many in the poor Caribbean nation, Saturday's major quake - which killed more than 300 people and left hundreds injured - revived the trauma of the Jan. 12, 2010 temblor from which the country was still reeling. Her neighborhood of Delmas, in the southern outskirts of Port-au-Prince, was tossed by Saturday's quake, whose epicenter was some 150 km (90 miles) to the west of the capital.

  • 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 spy photos show center exhaust and more details

    Chevy has kept its C8 Corvette Z06 under thick wraps for quite some time, but now the camouflage is starting to come off. Rumors suggest is could be a 5.5-liter DOHC engine derived from the C8.R race car and could rev to 9,000 rpm.

  • Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

    A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said. The bus was headed to Niagara Falls from Poughkeepsie, in the Hudson Valley. Juan Gil-Urrego told WSYR-TV that his mother, Ximena Urrego, arranged the trip, one of many she has planned to various destinations as affordable excursions for residents.

  • 'Easy money': How international scam artists pulled off an epic theft of Covid benefits

    Russian mobsters, Chinese hackers and Nigerian scammers have used stolen identities to plunder tens of billions of dollars in pandemic aid, officials say.

  • Rimac Nevera claims quickest production car with new quarter-mile time

    The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon had a good run as the world's quickest production car with a sub-10-second quarter-mile time. The Tesla Model S Plaid has a claimed 9.23-second quarter-mile time. The company set its fastest time yet this week at Famoso Raceway.

  • The Atlantic: The driving force behind ocean circulation and our taste for cod

    Fishing boats coming into Le Guilvinec, Brittany, France, at the end of the day. Photoneye/Shutterstock“Did the Atlantic close and then reopen?” That was the question posed in a 1966 paper by the Canadian geophysicist J. Tuzo Wilson. The answer? Yes, over millions of years. And it was the breakup of the supercontinent Pangea, starting some 180 million years ago, that began creating the Atlantic Ocean basin as we know it today. Earth’s surface is made up of intersecting tectonic plates. For much

  • Haiti’s been struck by an earthquake. In South Florida, we know what to do now | Editorial

    This time, the earthquake that shook Haiti was offshore. Small comfort for the Haitian people who are still — still — recovering from the jaw-droppingly devastating quake in 2010 that killed over 300,000 people.

  • This New Compact Travel Trailer Was Made to Be Towed by Your EV—and Then Recharge It

    The caravan's 75-kWh battery helps to recharge your EV to its pre-towing range.

  • Here's what happened at Mike Lindell's cyber symposium, from him storming offstage to Bolsonaro's son giving him a MAGA hat signed by Trump

    Speakers at Mike Lindell's 72-hour cyber symposium event included Ronald Watkins, Steve Bannon, and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • This Pro-Trump Lawyer Was a Rising ‘Stop the Steal’ Star. His Firm Erased Him

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn late 2020, as then-President Donald Trump was waging a multi-front campaign to cling to power, a little-known attorney and self-described former special ops commander began working on Trump’s behalf, badgering senior Justice Department officials in an effort to rope them into the plot.In the months since Trump’s failed coup attempt, government documents and emails have further revealed the extent of this attorney Kurt Olsen’s behind-the-scenes

  • Historical, hidden wall protecting St. Anthony Falls draws new scrutiny over its unknown condition

    A giant hidden concrete wall buried deep below the Mississippi River has been holding the storied St. Anthony Falls in place for more than 140 years. It safeguards Minneapolis' water supply and helps ensure the river doesn't undermine bridges or other infrastructure. But the wall's condition is largely a mystery. Now some river experts and politicians are calling for a closer examination, ...

  • Man Stabbed, 2 Reporters Attacked As Violence Erupts At Los Angeles Anti-Vaccine Rally

    Critics blasted the LA Police Department for standing by.

  • As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

    A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban officials decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country's social media. Since then, China's propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing its people to accept an increasingly likely scenario that Beijing might have to recognize the Taliban, the hard line Islamist movement that is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan, as a legitimate regime. "Even if they can't control the whole country, they would still be a significant force to reckon with", an influential social media commentator known to be familiar with China's foreign policy thinking wrote on Thursday.

  • This MyPillow Guy Meltdown Would Be Funny If It Weren’t So Dangerous

    “Just forget about the evidence," CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell said when confronted on his lies about election fraud

  • Lindsey Graham has warned Trump that January 6 will be his 'political obituary' if he doesn't get over the 2020 election

    Graham thinks he can make Trump a unifying force in the GOP, if only he could move on from his loss to Biden, according to a New York Times report.

  • Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says Trump is 'threatening members of law enforcement' in targeting officer who killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

    During an appearance on CNN, McCabe told anchor Jim Acosta that Trump's comments about an unnamed Capitol Police officer were "incredibly dangerous."