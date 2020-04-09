New Study Highlights How to Boost Immunity With Diet and Supplements

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A peer-reviewed study, performed at Cell Science Systems, Corp., has reported that simple blood tests can determine micronutrients and antioxidants that boost immunity and protect the body's cells.

The study highlights new research on how food sensitivities, as well as nutrient deficiencies, may play a vital role in keeping people healthy. Further, it reports that people with more food sensitivities and an unhealthy diet and lifestyle have more nutrient deficiencies and are less able to resist oxidative stress.

The paper entitled "A randomized observational analysis examining the correlation between patients' food sensitivities, micronutrient deficiencies, oxidative stress response and immune redox status" appears in the current issue of the journal Functional Foods in Health and Disease.

One of the biggest detriments to health is inflammation, which drives metabolic syndrome; including overweight, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Other conditions linked to food sensitivity include asthma, rhinitis, migraine, eczema, IBS and arthritis.

Avoidance of individual food sensitivities, tested through the Alcat Test®, reduces overweight; the major factor that drives these high-risk conditions. Interestingly, food sensitivity reactions, not only promote inflammation but also impair nutritional status, according to the study. Food-induced inflammation, coupled with nutrient deficiencies, are factors that contribute to the underlying conditions that render one more susceptible to the serious effects of infections.

The main point is: "This study suggests that high food sensitivity is associated with a higher nutrient deficiency, a stronger oxidative stress response and a lower immune redox status (sic, that is, protection from oxidative damage)."

"This is all about prevention, immune balance, and effective diet and lifestyle changes. Underlying conditions lay the ground for less protection from infections," says lead author Dr. Irena Steele.

These findings are especially relevant today because they show that through laboratory testing one can determine with precision the exact foods and/or nutritional supplements that prevent inflammation, boost T-cell immunity (needed to fight pathogens and destroy infected cells) and also protect the bodies' cells from the ravages of oxidative stress, which can be caused by infections, such as the new coronavirus, stress, environmental pollution, and other factors. The coronavirus, can, in severe cases, induce dramatic and potentially fatal oxidative stress ("cytokine storm").

"Personalization of diet, according to scientific testing, reduces chronic inflammatory conditions and confers a healthier immune state," says Roger Deutsch, CEO of Cell Science Systems. "This is not something we're proposing as a cure for someone already infected; but, it's potentially great news for prevention."

Cell Science Systems, Corp. is a federally and state-licensed laboratory and FDA-registered medical device manufacturer specialized in preventive medical lab tests that measure how the immune system responds to foods, nutrients and other substances to create a truly personalized diet and health plan. Cell Science Systems was voted "Company of the Year for Food intolerance Testing" by international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

