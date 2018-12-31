Study: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State One Year From Now

Before you decide to buy or sell, make sure you know how the home prices by state are expected to change and if your home is in one of the states where homes are becoming more valuable .

If you’re debating whether to buy or sell a home, the best financial choice will depend on the home value forecast in your state. In most cases, the home values by state are expected to rise from 2018 to 2019, which makes for a good sellers’ market — though values are expected to rise at a greater rate in some states than others. But in three places, the home prices are expected to decline, which means next year will be a good time to buy a home, but not a good time to sell.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State One Year From Now

Before you decide to buy or sell, make sure you know how the home prices by state are expected to change and if your home is in one of the states where homes are becoming more valuable.

Alabama

September 2019 median home value: $129,059

$129,059 Change in home values between 2018-19: $759

Home values are only expected to rise 0.6 percent in Alabama from 2018 to 2019. Of the states where values are rising, Alabama has the second-lowest expected percent increase in value. It’s projected that Alabama will have the third-lowest median home value of all the states in September 2019.

Alaska

September 2019 median home value: $300,195

$300,195 Change in home values between 2018-19: -$10,005

Bad news for homeowners in Alaska: Home values here are expected to take the biggest plunge of all the states, decreasing 3.2 percent. It’s one of only three states where home values are expected to decrease from 2018 to 2019.

Arizona

September 2019 median home value: $253,956

$253,956 Change in home values between 2018-19: $9,356

The median home value in Arizona is $244,600. Values are expected to rise 3.8 percent over the next year.

Arkansas

September 2019 median home value: $133,053

$133,053 Change in home values between 2018-19: $10,253

The median home value in Arkansas is expected to rise 8.3 percent by September 2019 — the fifth-largest percent increase of all the states. Despite the large increase, the state is still predicted to have the fifth-lowest median home value in 2019.

California

September 2019 median home value: $589,967

$589,967 Change in home values between 2018-19: $45,067

Home values are expected to rise 8.3 percent in California over the next year. The Golden State is tied with Arkansas for the fifth-largest percent increase in home values of all the states, and it also has the greatest actual value increase of all the states with an over $45,000 rise. It’s projected to have the second-most expensive homes in the U.S. in 2019, beating out Washington, D.C., which is in the No. 2 spot for 2018.

Colorado

September 2019 median home value: $401,825

$401,825 Change in home values between 2018-19: $33,725

The median home value is expected to rise from $368,100 to over $400,000 from 2018 to 2019 in Colorado. The 9.2 percent increase is the second-largest value increase of all the states, and $33,735 is the fourth-greatest actual rise in value. The state is expected to have the fifth-highest median home value in the U.S. in 2019.

Connecticut

September 2019 median home value: $251,200

$251,200 Change in home values between 2018-19: $9,400

The median home value in Connecticut is expected to rise 3.9 percent from 2018 to 2019. The state’s median home value is currently $241,800.

Delaware

September 2019 median home value: $244,413

$244,413 Change in home values between 2018-19: $12,313

The median home value in Delaware is $232,100, and it’s expected to rise 5.3 percent over the next year.

District of Columbia

September 2019 median home value: $582,689

$582,689 Change in home values between 2018-19: $10,589

Homes in Washington, D.C., are expensive — they are the second-most expensive now, and are projected to be the third-most expensive in 2019 — but values are evening out. The median home value is expected to increase just 1.9 percent over the next year, which is the ninth-smallest percent increase among states where the values are rising.

Florida

September 2019 median home value: $240,195

$240,195 Change in home values between 2018-19: $12,395

The median home value in Florida is $227,800. That value is expected to rise 5.4 percent by September 2019.

Georgia

September 2019 median home value: $192,980

$192,980 Change in home values between 2018-19: $13,780

Georgia’s median home value is $179,200. That’s expected to rise 7.7 percent over the next year, which is the seventh-largest percent increase of all the states.

Hawaii

September 2019 median home value: $651,169

$651,169 Change in home values between 2018-19: $32,169

Median home values in Hawaii are expected to increase over $32,000 over the next year — the fifth-largest increase in value of all the states. Hawaii is projected to have the highest median home value of all the states in 2019.

Idaho

September 2019 median home value: $247,495

$247,495 Change in home values between 2018-19: $6,195

Home values in Idaho are expected to rise 2.6 percent from 2018 to 2019. That’s the 10th-smallest percent increase among the states where home values are rising.

Illinois

September 2019 median home value: $186,042

$186,042 Change in home values between 2018-19: $9,242

The average home in Illinois is worth $176,800, and that value is expected to rise 5.2 percent by September 2019.