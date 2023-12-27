Study looks at how to improve Louisiana's home visit services for families with newborns

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children conducted a home visiting capacity study to evaluate its ability to expand services for the families it serves.

Louisiana’s state-coordinated home visiting services through the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program are serving about 6.1% of families with a newborn child.

Research confirms that home visiting programs can bolster positive parenting, improve maternal and child health and promote child development, including increased school readiness and the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Other research has shown that home visiting programs can lead to cost savings for the government through reduced reliance on social services and increased employment and earnings among participating families.

Research confirms that home visiting programs can bolster positive parenting, improve maternal and child health.

“We are eager to learn from this report as we reimagine home visiting in Louisiana,” said Amy Zapata, director of the Bureau of Family Health at the Louisiana Department of Health. “We have long known the benefits of proven supports for new and expecting parents, but this report provides keen insights into what has worked in the past and how we can plan for the future.”

Any goal for the agency to serve a larger percentage of newborns will take time to achieve due to the additional workforce, training and funding that are needed, according to the study.

The Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, Bureau of Family Health has implemented home visits for more than 20 years.

By the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, home visits had become an increasinglypopular approach to providing effective parenting education and preventing child abuse and neglect. In 2010, the federal government established the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program through passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, according to the report.

The Bureau of Family Health has been able to significantly expand home visiting services with federal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program funding, first awarded in 2010, and currently offers evidence-based home visiting services in all 64 parishes in Louisiana.

The home visiting capacity study purpose is to document the history of home visiting in Louisiana, summarize current home visiting efforts, and provide information on key elements in moving forward to assure that all families who want to participate in home visiting programs can do so.

"This report illustrates how community programs can provide a tremendous benefit to Louisiana families,” said Dr. Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana Policy Institute for Children examines home visits program