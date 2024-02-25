Study: Louisiana ranked in top US states to save for a home deposit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study shows that Louisiana is among the best states in the United States to save for a deposit on a home.

The study from Agent Advice, a real estate expert, looked at the average household incomes and the typical house values in the U.S., according to the study.

Louisiana was ranked the ninth most affordable state in the U.S. to save for a house deposit. According to the study, the average annual household income in Louisiana is $55,416 and the typical home value is $194,453.

West Virginia ranked as the best U.S. state to save for a deposit on a home and Hawaii ranked as the worst, according to the study.

Check out the top 10 most affordable U.S. states to save for a house deposit.

West Virginia Iowa Kansas Illinois Ohio Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Kentucky North Dakota and Indiana Michigan Louisiana Nebraska

