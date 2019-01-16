Study: Millennials are in the dark about this symbol on their car dashboards

DETROIT – Millennials are more familiar with emojis than one of their vehicle's dashboard warning lights, according to a survey by Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires.

The survey of more than 1,000 drivers conducted last fall found young drivers were more than 1.5 times as likely to identify the eye roll emoji or the Wi-Fi symbol correctly than the tire pressure warning light, a spokesman for Goodyear said.

In fact, 49 percent of young drivers and 39 percent of all drivers were unable to recognize the warning light at all, the survey found.

The tire pressure monitoring system light indicates that at least one tire is significantly under inflated. Possible causes for it illuminating include a puncture, leaking tire due to rim damage and fluctuating temperatures as seasons change, according to Goodyear. Improper tire pressure can lead to uneven tread wear, decreased gas mileage and poor handling.

