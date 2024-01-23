Study: Missouri 6th-worst state for vehicle thefts. Springfield had plenty.

Missouri is among the worst states in the country for vehicle thefts, according to a study by the Simmrin Law Group.

The Show-Me State ranked No. 6 on a list by the California-based firm that analyzed 2022 FBI crime data that determining how vehicle thefts occurred in each state per 100,000 people.

Missouri — the country's 18th-most populous state at roughly 6.2 million residents, per the U.S Census — had a reported 30,091 total stolen vehicle cases in 2022, for an average of 487 per 100,000 residents. Colorado (786 per 100,00), Washington (639), New Mexico (542), Oregon (487), and Nevada (491) rounded out the top five.

Seventh-ranked California (472) came in slightly behind Missouri.

"While you expect the states with larger populations to have comparatively more car thefts overall, it’s when you start accounting for that population that you see some concerning statistics," said Michael Simmrin, an attorney who helped spearhead the study. "For example, Colorado’s number of thefts per 100,000 people sits at an alarming (rate) nearly four times the national average. FBI data also shows that 2.52% of its total arrests in 2022 were from motor thefts, the highest percentage of any state for the crime.”

While major Missouri population centers St. Louis and Kansas City have carried a sizable chunk of the state's vehicle theft cases, Springfield, the state's third-largest city, has also had its share of vehicle thefts.

There were 1,186 reported motor vehicle thefts in Springfield in 2022, a noticeable drop from the 1,485 in 2021. The Springfield Police Department will release its 2023 crime stats at a City Council meeting on February 26.

