Study: Moderna vaccine still highly effective after 6 months

David Matthews, New York Daily News
·1 min read

New research published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine shows the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to still produce antibodies after six months.

Research is continuing to see just how long antibodies are detected in people who have received the vaccine.

The high-levels of antibodies were detected in all age groups that participated in the clinical trial, with younger people having high levels than older people. The researchers aim to continue monitoring the people in the trial to determine when protection falls off and to see how much additional protection can be tacked on with booster shots.

Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be close to 92% effective after six months in a separate trial. No exact number was provided for Moderna’s vaccine. Both vaccines have shown to be highly effective against severe illness.

News of the highly effective vaccines comes as states continue to open eligibility up as a fourth surge of the virus threatens to hit the U.S. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden moved up the countrywide date to make vaccines available to all adults by two weeks to April 19.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, more than 108 million people, nearly 33% of the population, have received at least one dose of either of the approved vaccines and more than 63 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple And Facebook Now Clash Over Document Requests In Epic Legal Battle

    Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is clashing with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) over document requests related to the legal dispute between “Fortnite” video game developer Epic Games Inc. and App Store, AppleInsider reported Monday. What Happened: Facebook and Apple argued about the document request in a joint discovery letter filed with the court on Monday, as per the report. Facebook is involved in the ongoing dispute because its executive Vivek Sharma is reportedly set to testify as a witness on behalf of Epic. Despite repeated requests from Apple for a “limited set of documents” required for a cross-examination of Sharma, Facebook reportedly refused to produce the documents. Sharma will testify about the App Store, iOS app distribution, and Facebook's relationship with Apple. Facebook is said to have already provided Apple with more than 1,600 documents, including about 200 documents involving Sharma specifically. However, Apple believes there are about 17,000 documents related to Sharma that are relevant to the case. Facebook said that producing those documents is an “untimely, unfair, and unjustified request to redo fact discovery,” as per the report. See also: How To Buy Facebook Stock Apple is asking the court to order Facebook to comply with its request for the documents. The bench trial is slated to kick off on May 3 and is likely to be held in person, according to the report. See Also: Facebook Faces Internal Criticism Over Promoting China State Propaganda On Uyghurs: WSJ Why It Matters: Last August, Apple and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were taken to court by Epic after its Fortnite game was removed from the app stores run by the two companies. The removal came after Epic tried to bypass a cut charged on in-game purchases by the tech giants. Apple has countersued Epic. Apple and Google have been facing several allegations surrounding their app store policies, including fees for digital purchases. In November last year, Apple slashed its App Store fee to 15% for small businesses earning up to $1 million per year. The move was replicated by Google in March this year. Meanwhile, Facebook has previously clashed with Apple over the iPhone maker’s upcoming privacy updates to its iOS 14 operating system. However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last month that his social media company will be “in a good position” when Apple enforces the rules. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 3.4% higher on Monday at $308.91, while Apple shares closed about 2.4% higher at $125.90. Read Next: Snapchat Risks Apple's Wrath With Attempts At Skirting New Privacy Rules: FT See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla 'Fanbois' Are Harassing Ford Mustang Mach-E Owners Online: FreepTim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple Car© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 7 Ways COVID Is Reshaping Education: Feds Waive Requirements for Michigan School

    This update on the Every Student Succeeds Act and the education plans now being implemented by states and school districts is produced in partnership with ESSA Essentials, an ongoing series from the Collaborative for Student Success. It’s an offshoot of their ESSA Advance newsletter, which you can sign up for here! (See our recent ESSA […]

  • Pfizer says working on new COVID-19 vaccine supply deal to Israel

    Pfizer said on Monday it was working on a new deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Israel after an initial supply agreement forged in late 2020 has ended. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech agreed in November to supply Israel with an undisclosed number of COVID-19 vaccines and Israel's Finance Ministry has said it paid some 2.6 billion shekels ($785 million).

  • CDC updates guidance on cleaning surfaces to protect against COVID-19

    In updated guidance published Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is "possible" for a person to become infected with COVID-19 through "contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low." The primary way people become infected with the virus is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the CDC said, and the risk of infection through fomites "is generally less than 1 in 10,000." Because of this, the CDC said it is fine to regularly use water and soap or detergent to clean surfaces, as there is "little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of surface transmission can also be reduced "by wearing masks consistently and correctly, washing your hands, and by following CDC ... guidance to maintain healthy facilities." In homes, stores, and other indoor spaces where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, people should use disinfectants to clean surfaces, the CDC said. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTraining officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neckAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

  • Why Everyone Thinks Matt James and Heather Martin Are Dating

    Heather just addressed the rumors herself. 👀

  • Indonesia reports coronavirus case with 'Eek' mutation

    Indonesia has reported its first case of a more transmissible new variant of the coronavirus known for reducing vaccine protection.

  • Georgia Democrat flips position on boycotts as economic costs loom

    Fox News contributors Richard Fowler and Tammy Bruce react to boycotts in Georgia as the MLB All-Star Game moves to Colorado.

  • Thomas missing injured Woods in build-up to Masters

    Justin Thomas has obtained a precocious understanding of Augusta National Golf Course's various nuances through regular practice rounds with Tiger Woods, a benefit he is missing at this week's Masters where he will chase his first Green Jacket. Thomas did not hesitate when asked on Tuesday what he missed most about the absence this week of good friend and five-times Masters champion Woods, who is at home recovering from career-threatening leg injuries suffered in a February vehicle crash. "Playing the practice rounds with him for sure," Thomas said in his pre-tournament news conference.

  • Democratic mayor accuses 60 Minutes of airing 'intentionally false' story on Florida's vaccine rollout

    A Democratic mayor in Florida is coming to the governor's defense following a 60 Minutes story on the state's vaccine rollout, alleging the show's reporting was "intentionally false." 60 Minutes on Sunday aired a story in which correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reported on allegations that Florida's "vaccination rollout has favored the wealthy." It was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for partnering with Publix to distribute vaccines, suggesting the move may have been influenced by the governor having received donations from the supermarket chain. On Monday, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner (D) defended DeSantis and slammed 60 Minutes over this story. "The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," Kerner alleged, per Fox News. "I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County's vaccination efforts and 60 Minutes declined." Kerner went on to say that he and the county administrator asked DeSantis "to expand the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County," and he accused 60 Minutes of leaving this fact out of its story "because it kneecaps their narrative," adding that the show "should be ashamed." Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who served as a Democrat in the Florida House, also called the story "absolute malarkey," saying "no one from the governors office suggested Publix," per Mediaite. Alfonsi clashed with the governor at a press conference, as seen in the segment, with DeSantis accusing the 60 Minutes correspondent of pushing a "fake narrative" as she grilled him by asking how the state's partnership with Publix was "not pay-to-play." Video later showed DeSantis' full response that wasn't included on 60 Minutes. Following Kerner's statement on Monday, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson argued that "a lot of media figures have been out over their skis trying to put DeSantis on blast when Florida's pandemic behavior/performance has been fairly average." More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTraining officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neckAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

  • Fans Try to Activate Winter Soldier When They See Sebastian Stan

    Sebastian Stan says Marvel fans often quote the Winter Soldier's activation phrases at him when he's out in public, because of course they do. The post Fans Try to Activate Winter Soldier When They See Sebastian Stan appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

    A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • US could overtake UK in vaccine rollout as Biden offers jabs to all adults this month

    The United States looks likely to overtake the UK in vaccinating a higher percentage of its population in the coming months, as Joe Biden last night announced that all American adults should be offered a jab by April 19. The American vaccine rollout is working in “overdrive” according to Mr Biden, with some four million doses given in 24 hours over the weekend and 150 million shots administered in his first 75 days in office. By contrast, the UK scheme is anticipated to slow down. Official estimates of UK supplies have been sharply downgraded and the Cabinet Office has indicated that an average of 2.7 million doses a week will be given in England until the end of July, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million. In America, an average of three million shots are given each day.

  • Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

    Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • $2M in city funds will house former Charlotte tent encampment residents for a year

    The funding will go to United Way, other groups for rental subsidies and services for 75 former residents of uptown encampment

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • Feels 'fantastic' - Some CA theme parks reopen

    Theme parks in Southern California are reopening with limited capacityafter being closed for nearly a year(SOUNDBITE) (English) ANDREA, 23-YEAR-OLD LOS ANGELES RESIDENT, SAYING: "Yeah, I feel like I'm a fourth grader again. And this is fantastic. I feel excited."(SOUNDBITE) (English) ETHAN BECKER, 24-YEAR-OLD LOS ANGELES RESIDENT, SAYING: "You know, it's pretty good. I've been missing this place for 13 months. It's nice to be on a (I'm) a big theme park fan, so it's nice to be able to go ahead and, you know, ride some rides again, even just walk around. It's pretty nice."(SOUNDBITE) (English) JUSTIN ERICKSON, 42-YEAR-OLD LOS ANGELES RESIDENT WHO CAME TO SIX FLAGS WITH HIS TWO DAUGHTERS, SAYING: "It feels pretty good. It's nice to actually be out again and feel somewhat normal, even though you got the precautions and run in every other train or things like that. It takes a little getting used to, but better than than being stuck at home, that's for sure."Masks and other safety measures are still required(SOUNDBITE) (English) JERRY CERTONIO, MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR OF SIX FLAGS MAGIC MOUNTAIN, SAYING: "So we are contactless from the point where you get your temperature checked, contactless through the security screening, we have plexi-barriers up at our ticket booths. On the coasters, we're skipping every other row. Only groups who are allowed to be together will ride together. We have frequent cleaning of every part of the park. You'll see our clean teams out sanitizing everything.”

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Mozambique city overwhelmed by people fleeing Islamist violence

    Peter N'Guila used to have no trouble supporting his family of three on his consultant's salary. Hundreds of people fleeing ongoing hostilities in Palma have been pouring into Pemba, a port city around 250 km (155 miles) to the south already bursting with those displaced by previous rounds of Islamist violence and a deadly cyclone in 2019. Around 90% of those arriving in Pemba are taken in by relatives, while others cram into schools, hotels, makeshift tented camps and a sports stadium, said Francesca Fontanini, spokeswoman for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.