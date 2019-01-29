Study: More handguns are in the homes of families with children – and kids are dying because of it

Americans’ affinity for handguns is having an increasingly deadly impact on the most vulnerable members of society – small children – according to a new report.

A study published Monday in the peer-reviewed medical journal Pediatrics shows the rate of gun-related mortality among American kids 1-4 years of age nearly doubled from 2006-2016, rising from .36 to .63 per 100,000. That’s despite a decrease in the percentage of people in the U.S. who own firearms.

Researchers at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, analyzed national data from 1976-2016 for the study and found that white American families who own handguns and have young children increased from 25 percent to 32 percent during that time frame.

The authors point to the increased prevalence of those weapons over long guns like rifles as a likely reason for the surge in children fatalities. That rate had declined from a peak in the late 1970s and early ‘80s until 2001.

“For every percent increase in the proportion of young families with a handgun, there was a half a percent increase in the young child firearm-related mortality rate,’’ lead author Kate Prickett told USA TODAY.

The percentage of U.S. households with a firearm has dipped significantly in the last few decades, from 47 percent in 1973 to 31 percent in 2014, according to that year’s General Social Service. Other polls reveal a higher figure, but the downward trend has remained consistent.

However, the overall number of firearms has continued to climb, with some estimates pegging the amount in the U.S. at over 300 million, or about one per person in a country with a population of 327 million.

An accurate breakdown of how many of those weapons are handguns is not available, but gun policy expert Robert Spitzer – who has written five books on the subject – said the use of long guns has declined for more than 40 years as hunting has lost popularity and rural areas have become increasingly populated.

Not only are smaller guns lighter and easier for kids to handle – some as young as 2 have been able to pull a trigger – but they’re also more likely to be stored while loaded, contrary to guidelines that encourage owners to lock them away in a secure place separate from the ammunition.

“A lot of people don’t want to do that, partly because of the feeling that if they need a gun in an emergency, it would take them too much time to unlock it, load it, etc.,’’ Spitzer said. “Given that factor, you can readily see why there would be more gun deaths among young children.’’

Incidents involving guns are estimated to be the third-leading cause of injury-related death among American children 17 and under. Every day, 78 children, teens and young adults are injured or killed by guns, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports, citing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from the National Vital Statistics System and GSS were merged to create nation-level estimates for the Victoria University study, which presents a connection between the prevalence of handguns and the spike in firearm-related young children’s deaths, but does not prove causation.

Jennifer Baker, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, assailed the study as methodologically flawed and biased, intent on pushing an agenda.

“‘So-called' studies like this one are not based on reliable data or scientific methods,’’ she said via email. “A cursory examination of this 'study' begs more questions than it answers as the conclusions are not supported by the data. It's clear the authors cherry-picked statistics and drew unsupported conclusions to advocate for gun control policies.’’

Kristin Brown, president of the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said plenty other data support the contention that the pervasiveness of firearms contributes to children’s deaths.

She cited a 2015 survey published last year in the Journal of Urban Health that show 4.6 million children live in homes where there are loaded, unlocked guns, double the estimate from 2002. She also said eight kids are injured or killed every day with a gun from the home.

