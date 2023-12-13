Study: More people are leaving Indiana than moving here. Where are people going?

Folks are packing up and moving out of Indiana, according to Atlas Van Lines.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company’s 2023 Migration Patterns Study puts Indiana among the country’s top departure states, meaning more people moved out of the state than in.

The study, published annually since 1993, tracks the nation’s interstate, cross-border, and international moves based on internal data.

Indiana ranks fifth on list of outgoing state in the U.S. for 2023, according to a report by Atlas Van Lines.

Indiana is the fifth highest state classified as outbound, with 59% of all Indiana household moves in 2023 headed out of state.

But the Hoosier state doesn’t rank as high on the departure list as it did for 2022. Indiana was second last year, with the same outbound percentage, behind Illinois.

The 2023 study found that affordability, hot housing markets, and areas that are good for business, led people to relocate.

A National Association of Realtors study lists Indiana as the fifth most affordable state.

The 2022 Atlas report though said the exodus from some of the most affordable states indicated cost of living was being surpassed by other motivations to move, such as being closer to family.

Which states are people leaving?

These are the top 10 outbound states, with more moves out of the state than in:

Illinois (63%) Pennsylvania (63%) Louisiana (62%) Minnesota (61%) Indiana (59%) Oregon (58%) Iowa (57%) Mississippi (56%) New York (56%) Ohio (56%)

Which states are people moving to?

These are the top states classified as inbound, indicating more people moved into rather than out:

Maine (64%)

North Carolina (64%)

New Hampshire (60%)

Montana (59%)

Washington (59%)

Arkansas (58%)

Florida (58%)

New Mexico (57%)

District of Columbia (57%)

Texas (56%)

For the full report, visit atlasvanlines.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Study: More people are leaving Indiana than moving here