Study: Nearly a quarter of COVID-19 patients developed new or long-term conditions

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

About 23% of COVID-19 patients have developed at least one "persistent or new" medical condition more than four weeks after their initial diagnosis, according to a new study from FAIR Health.

Why it matters: New post-COVID symptoms were discovered across different age groups. The five most common were pain, difficulty breathing, high cholesterol, malaise and fatigue, and high blood pressure, reports the New York Times.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The study looked at insurance data from nearly 2 million COVID-19 patients from February 2020 to February 2021, making it the largest study to date of long-term symptoms, the Times notes.

  • Other issues patients experienced included migraines, sleep disorders, heart abnormalities, skin issues, kidney failure, blood clots, brain fog, and anxiety and depression.

While experiencing new symptoms was more common among patients who had had severe cases of the virus, many had had only mild symptoms of COVID-19 while others were asymptomatic.

  • "Of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19, the percentage that had a post-COVID condition was 50 percent; of patients who were symptomatic but not hospitalized, 27.5 percent; and of patients who were asymptomatic, 19 percent," said the study.

What they're saying: “One thing that was surprising to us was the large percentage of asymptomatic patients that are in that category of long Covid,” Robin Gelburd, president of FAIR Health, told the Times.

  • Some people exhibiting these post-COVID symptoms "may not have even known they had Covid," emphasized Gelburd, to the Times.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of people receive expired vaccines at Times Square site

    Hundreds of people were given expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month at a site in New York City's Times Square, the city's health department confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Almost 25% of COVID-19 Patients Develop Long-Lasting Symptoms, According to a New Report

    A year and a half into the pandemic, the condition known as Long COVID continues to stump doctors. In line with prior estimates, it finds that almost a quarter of people infected with the virus develop at least one lingering health problem, and that most Long COVID symptoms are more commonly reported by women than men. The report was released on June 15 by health care nonprofit FAIR Health and has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

  • Teaching kids social responsibility – like how to settle fights and ask for help – can reduce school bullying

    Elementary school students in Brazil learn healthy ways to resolve conflicts during a three-day workshop in 2019. Sarah Roza, CC BY-NC-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Schools that encourage their students to care for their classmates’ feelings and to peacefully resolve conflicts with their peers can lower incidents of bullying, according to our peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Development in June 2021. We

  • Chrissy Teigen calls celebrities to apologise after admitting she 'was a troll' on social media

    Chrissy Teigen, the American model and television presenter, has started privately calling people who she bullied on social media to apologise for her “awful, horrible” behaviour. The 35-year-old mother-of-two attacked a number of celebrities, mocking actress Lindsay Lohan for self harming, fat-shaming singer Mariah Carey and saying she would rather be infertile than have a child like pop star Avril Lavigne. She also called a nine-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis, nominated for an Academy award, “cock

  • CDC study finds fewer pregnant women receiving COVID vaccine

    Pregnant women are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at a lower rater than their nonpregnant peers, and the uptake is particularly low among those 18 to 24 as well as Black and Hispanic women.The disparity found in a report published Tuesday suggests that improved outreach to health care providers and pregnant women could boost vaccine confidence and coverage, health officials ...

  • New Way to Gauge School Success in Serving Highest-Needs Students

    A version of this essay originally appeared on the FutureEd blog. We have heard a great deal over the course of the pandemic about learning loss. But while the negative impact of COVID-19 on students of all kinds is becoming increasingly clear, some students have struggled since long before the pandemic, including those living in […]

  • 899 people who got their COVID-19 vaccine at Times Square were given expired doses and need to get another shot

    The company that administered the shots apologized and said there was no danger from the expired vaccine those 899 people had received.

  • Been vaccinated? California wants to give you a dream vacation

    Vaccinated Californians 18 and older will have a chance to win trips to San Francisco, Palm Springs, Anaheim, Los Angeles or San Diego in a new Vax for the Win lottery to be held July 1.

  • Jill Biden Thanks Queen Elizabeth for a ‘Warm Welcome’ to Windsor Castle

    Okay, this is not what the founding fathers would have wanted, no offense.

  • Democrats Propose $1.5 Trillion Spending Limit for Discretionary Spending

    Democrats in the House unveiled a resolution that would authorize roughly $1.5 trillion in discretionary spending for fiscal year 2022. The so-called deeming resolution would allow the House to move ahead without debating a budget resolution and enable lawmakers to start working on the details of next year’s spending plan. House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) said he hopes to have a budget resolution by July. In the meantime, House appropriators will begin drafting the 12 annual spen

  • Novavax says efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine isn't affected when co-administered with the flu shot

    Shares of Novavax Inc. were down 0.9% in trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said a study evaluating co-vaccination against COVID-19 and the flu demonstrated similar efficacy to administering Novavax's experimental COVID-19 shot alone. "Separate health care visits to cover both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations will be burdensome," a Novavax executive said in a news release. As part of the Phase 3 clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine in the U.K., the company also enrolled 431 p

  • The CDC Will Hold an Emergency Meeting About Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccine

    The CDC is looking into reports of myocarditis or pericarditis — two types of heart inflammation — among people who've received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ESPN analyst believes Washington can be the 'fastest offense in the NFL'

    The Washington Football Team has compiled a number of speedy options in recent years. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says you'll notice this season.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization; Novavax vaccine highly effective in large trial

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The delta variant of the coronavirus first identified in India may double the risk of hospitalization among COVID-19 patients, compared with the alpha variant first discovered in the UK, a study from Scotland suggests. Researchers looked at 19,543 COVID-19 cases and 377 hospitalizations among 5.4 million people, including 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalizations in patients with the delta variant, who tended to be younger and more affluent.

  • Many Post-COVID Patients Are Experiencing New Medical Problems, Study Finds

    Hundreds of thousands of Americans have sought medical care for post-COVID health problems that they had not been diagnosed with before becoming infected with the coronavirus, according to the largest study to date of long-term symptoms in COVID-19 patients. The study, tracking the health insurance records of nearly 2 million people in the United States who contracted the coronavirus last year, found that one month or more after their infection, almost one-quarter — 23% — of them sought medical

  • COVID found in five states weeks before first cases were reported, study says

    Some of the infections were found before the first confirmed case was reported in the U.S.

  • Fantasy Baseball Trade Tips: How to take advantage of foes' tendencies

    All fantasy managers are not the same, so figuring out tendencies can lead to more trades that help your team. Fred Zinkie examines common traits to look for in leaguemates.

  • 899 people got expired vaccine doses at Times Square site

    Nearly 900 people received expired COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination site in Times Square this month, health officials said Tuesday. The 899 people who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10 should schedule another Pfizer shot as soon as possible, the New York City Health Department said. ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots under contract to the city, said in a statement, “We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received."

  • Some Scientists Believe the Universe Is Conscious

    Sounds like a bad trip ... but what if it’s true?

  • Boats docked at Jupiter-like shore covered with sea snot

    The thick, slimy layer of so-called "sea snot" is spreading in Turkey's Sea of Marmara to the south of Istanbul, at alarming levels, posing a growing threat to marine life and the fishing industry.Some has sunk below the waves, suffocating seabed life.Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of the organic matter, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich sewage flows into seawater.Dozens of sea surface-cleaning and barrier-laying boats, as well as several other vessels, have been working to prevent the spread of the mucilage.