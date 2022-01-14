Study nixes Mars life in meteorite discovered in Antarctica
According to a new report by scientists, a 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that generated excitement decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life.
According to a new report by scientists, a 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that generated excitement decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life.
The bandage was found on the body of a young girl who died in the 1st to 2nd century AD, a new study said.
A vast dig to lay the foundations for Britain’s new high-speed train network is helping to unearth rich new details about ancient Roman life.
NASAIn the hunt to find a world beyond Earth that could harbor life, we’ve found over 4,500 exoplanets—planets that exist outside the solar system. A handful of these are thought to be potentially habitable, but that doesn’t mean they look like Earth. Many are what we might call “super-Earths,” which could be anywhere from two to 10 times more massive than our planet. But there’s a lot we don’t know about how the insides of these bigger planets work, or even whether they can support life of some
'Above the Clouds' will see seven satellites placed in Earth's orbit
For only the second time, astronomers have detected what appears to be a moon orbiting a planet in another solar system. Just like the first time, this one has traits suggesting that such moons may differ greatly from those populating our solar system. Data obtained by NASA's Kepler space telescope before it was retired in 2018 indicated the presence of a moon 2.6 times the diameter of Earth orbiting a Jupiter-sized gas giant about 5,700 light-years away from our solar system in the direction of the Cygnus and Lyra constellations, scientists said on Thursday.
Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease. With vaccine hesitancy a major factor behind high coronavirus death rates in central and eastern Europe, researchers hope that identifying those at greatest risk will encourage them to get a shot and give them access to more intensive treatment options in case of an infection. "After more than a year and a half of work it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill (with coronavirus)," said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.
SpaceX is set to host its next Space Coast launch, but residents should be prepared for sonic booms generated by Falcon 9 as it lands at the Cape.
Dozens of nations have staked huge sums – and decades of work – on a nuclear fusion project they hope can play a key role in ending the climate crisis. But is the ITER programme more than a pipe dream? Josh Marcus reports from California
The group is asking Spotify to "immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform." Hundreds of Scientists Sign Open Letter Calling Joe Rogan Podcast “Mass-Misinformation Events” Wren Graves
A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele. Tiny samples from the meteorite show the carbon-rich compounds are actually the result of water — most likely salty, or briny, water — flowing over the rock for a prolonged period, Steele said.
NASA on Wednesday embarked on a months-long, painstaking process of bringing its newly launched James Webb Space Telescope into focus, a task due for completion in time for the revolutionary eye in the sky to begin peering into the cosmos by early summer. Mission control engineers at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, began by sending their initial commands to tiny motors called actuators that slowly position and fine-tune the telescope's principal mirror. The 18 segments, which had been folded together to fit inside the cargo bay of the rocket that carried the telescope to space, were unfurled with the rest of its structural components during a two-week period following Webb's launch on Dec. 25.
A new study suggests that certain cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection.
Astronomers reconstructed part of the galaxy's history, showing that our solar system sits within a vast bubble dotted with star-forming regions on its surface.
Global warming became local to a new and devastating extent in 2021, with the year ranking as the sixth-warmest on record, according to new, independent data from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth. Why it matters: Each year's data adds to the relentless long-term trend, which shows rapid warming due overwhelmingly to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions during the past several decades in particular. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 105 small satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and successfully landed the booster for reuse. Watch how the launch unfolded.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc. made history last summer when it became the first biotech company to successfully edit DNA inside the human body using CRISPR. Now, the company is planning to build on that momentum.
Buy a bunch now while they're in stock.
The good news is we have learned some of the error of our ways and are developing methods to rebuild the soils, which is great for all parties involved.
The next "giant leap" for humans may be a trip to Mars, but having enough oxygen-carrying red blood cells for the journey might present a challenge, new research suggests. Even space tourists lining up for short trips might have to stay home if they are at risk for anemia, or red blood cell deficiency, researchers said. Astronauts are known to experience "space anemia" but until now it was thought to be temporary.
When asked about what astrology is, the first thing that might come to mind are the 12 zodiac...