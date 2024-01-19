Study: Ohio among top 10 states with most confrontational drivers in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Violent road rage incidents are on the rise nationwide, and drivers could be at greater risk behind the wheel depending on where they live. A recent study revealed that Ohio ranks in the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers.

Forbes Advisor conducted the study by comparing all 50 states across nine metrics, including but not limited to: the percentage of drivers who reported that another driver has forced their car off the road, exited their vehicle to fight or yell, and honked at them out of frustration. The data for each metric comes from a conducted a survey of 10,000 licensed U.S. drivers who are at least 18 years old and own at least one car.

Ohio ranked in the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers, securing a spot at No. 10. 76% of Ohio drivers said that another driver has honked at them in frustration, the fourth highest amount in the nation. 51.5% of Ohioans reported a driver cut them off on purpose, and 63% of Ohio drivers reported they have been on the receiving end of rude or offensive gestures while driving, according to the study.

The state with the most confrontational drivers in the country is Arizona, according to the study. The state ranked second worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (22.5%) and had the third highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated (70.5%). 31.5% of Arizona drivers reported that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight, and 81% of drivers reported they have been yelled at, insulted or cursed at, the study said.

Taking second place is Rhode Island. Rhode Island drivers were the most likely to report that another driver had yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats (96.5%), and were also the most likely to experience honks of frustration (79%).

In third place is West Virginia, where drivers were most likely in the nation to report that another driver has tailgated their car (77%), made rude or offensive gestures at them (75%) and exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them (61%).

The study ranked Virginia in fourth place. Virginia drivers were third most likely to report that another driver exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them (50.5%). They were additionally the third most likely to report another driver honked at them in frustration (78.5%), and third most likely to report another driver yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats (89.5%).

Taking fifth place in the list of states with the most confrontational drivers is Oklahoma. The state had the highest amount of drivers in the nation who said they experience road rage very frequently from other drivers in their home state (60%). The state was also third most likely to report that another driver has tailgated their car (70.5%).

Completing the top 10 are Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas and Ohio. The study said the top reasons for road rage include heavy traffic, as well as the driver running late, or already feeling stressed, angry or tired.

Drivers experience the most road rage on city streets, followed by highways, parking lots, intersections and rural roads, according to the study. Violent road rage incidents are increasing nationwide. In 2022, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings: a 135% increase from 2018, the study said.

The states with the least confrontational drivers according to the study are Delaware, Idaho, South Dakota, Louisiana and Wyoming.

