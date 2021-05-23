Study: Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines "highly effective" against COVID variants

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca are "highly effective" against variants first detected in India and the United Kingdom, health officials in England announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Some health experts have expressed concerns that contagious new variants could be more resistant against coronavirus vaccines, potentially prolonging the pandemic.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: Public Health England, an executive agency of the U.K. Health Department, said in a statement Saturday that research conducted from April 5 to May 16 found that:

  • Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617 variant first detected in India. It's 93% effective against the B.1.1.7 variant first found in England.

  • Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were "60% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617 variant compared to 66% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant."

  • Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617, three weeks after the first dose compared to roughly 50% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.

What they're saying: Public Health England said in the statement that "we expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death" in regards to these vaccines.

  • U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the statement that due to this "groundbreaking" research gave officials confidence that those vaccinated against the coronavirus "have significant protection against this new variant."

The big picture: The World Health Organization has called the B.1.617 coronavirus mutation a "variant of concern."

  • Health experts expect this variant to soon become the "dominant strain" in the U.K., with Hancock reporting a surge in B.1.617 cases — describing the situation as a "race between the virus and the vaccine," per the Guardian.

  • German authorities have imposed a ban on most non-essential travel from the U.K. from Sunday to prevent the spread of new variants in the country.

Go deeper: The race to avoid a possible "monster" COVID variant

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Government slammed for 'seriously worrying' Indian variant report released days late - and during Eurovision on a Saturday night

    The report showed that the B1.617.2 variant has spread quickly to all regions across the country and has been deemed high risk in terms of transmissibility.

  • L.A. County Reports 14 New Covid-19 Deaths And 265 New Positive Cases

    On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 14 new deaths resulting from Covid-19, and 265 new positive cases. While the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease across the County as vaccines are doled out, the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting. The numbers reported […]

  • U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

    (Reuters) -Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

    Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they discriminate against an already vulnerable population, that some of the laws are unworkable and that they could damage the state’s reputation. Colin Goodbred, a 22-year-old transgender student raised in the Nashville suburbs who attends college in New Hampshire, says the bevy of new laws could keep him from ever calling Tennessee home again.

  • COVID testing’s value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus

    Federal health officials’ new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have received the full course of shots and have no COVID-19 symptoms don't need to be screened for the virus, even if exposed to someone infected. Experts say the CDC guidance reflects a new reality in which nearly half of Americans have received at least one shot and close to 40% are fully vaccinated.

  • Trucks of fresh water used to feed Taiwan's semiconductors as crops left to die in punishing drought

    The world’s largest microchip maker is buying tanker trucks full of water to keep its plant going as farmers struggle to make ends meet during the worst drought in the history of Taiwan. The Taiwanese government this week said it would tighten water rationing from June 1 in the semiconductor making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung if there is no significant rainfall by then. This would require companies to cut water consumption by 17 per cent. Chip manufacturing requires a significant amount of water, and the shortfall in Taiwan, the rainswept island that hasn't seen a typhoon in the last last year, has sounded alarm bells across the world. The global economy is suffering from a major shortage of semiconductors that are key to almost all consumer appliances and vehicles. A cut in supply from factories shut by Covid first hit the market last year, but a surge in spending on electrical items during lockdown has savaged the industry. The automotive sector is by far the hardest hit, with Ford, Volkswagen and Jaguar Land Rover shutting down factories and laying off workers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, told the Telegraph it had a contingency plan for the punishing drought compounding global supply issues further. “We have initiated some measures including cutting back water usage and ordering water by tanker trucks for some of our facilities. So far there’s no impact on production and we are closely monitoring the water supply situation,” said a spokesperson.

  • An alarming number of Americans are unvaccinated despite wanting a jab

    While some have no plans of getting vaccinated due to personal reasons, others want it, but are having trouble obtaining it.

  • The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own

    For the family of the retired diplomat, the terror struck as they tried desperately to get him past the entrance doors of a private hospital. For the New Delhi family, it came when they had to create a hospital room in their ground-floor apartment. For the son of an illiterate woman who raised her three children by scavenging human hair, it came as his mother waited days for an ICU bed, insisting she’d be fine.

  • Arianna Davis Interviews Oprah About "The Me You Can't See"

    Arianna Davis Interviews Oprah About her new mental health series"The Me You Can't See."

  • Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California

    Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California. Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • QAnon shaman ordered to undergo mental health exam

    QAnon Shaman told by judge to get mental health screening following 6 January insurrection

  • DR Congo volcano: Goma residents evacuate as Mount Nyiragongo erupts

    Thousands of people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been told to evacuate their homes to escape lava from a volcanic eruption. As the red glow of Mount Nyiragongo tinged the night sky above the lakeside city of about 2 million, thousands of Goma residents carrying mattresses and other belongings fled the city on foot - many toward the frontier with Rwanda. Nyiragongo's last eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous. Rwanda's Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management said more than 3,500 Congolese have crossed the border. Rwandan state media said they would be lodged in schools and places of worship. New fractures were opening in the volcano, letting lava flow south toward the city after initially flowing east toward Rwanda, said Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma.

  • French army chief says UN report into air strike was biased

    Gen Lecointre says he believes Europe will still be fighting jihadism in the Sahel in 10 years time.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • Here's the One Post-Pandemic Resolution I'm Going to Keep

    And why it's way too easy to go back to our old, not so happy habits

  • Monica Lewinksy makes emoji joke about Clinton affair

    ‘Leaning in to her past with a nod and a wink is the icing on the cake’

  • Sloppy Inter Miami loses 1-0 to the Chicago Fire, Robinson re-injures hamstring

    Inter Miami coach Phil Neville warned his players all week that Saturday’s road game against last-place Chicago Fire would be more challenging than it appeared on paper.