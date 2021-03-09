Study: Pfizer vaccine works against Brazil coronavirus variant

Harold Maass
·1 min read

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective against the more contagious coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil, scientists from the two companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings came as public health experts warned that highly transmissible variants could drive a new surge in infections as more states lift restrictions intended to fight the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely gather in small groups without masks or social distancing, but urged those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks and take other precautions when in public or when meeting with unvaccinated people.

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?
Trump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle Reacts to Criticism of Her Requests for Privacy in Unaired Interview Moment

    Meghan Markle addressed the idea that she should've expected to "lose privacy" when she married Prince Harry in previously unaired clip from Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • No response from Buckingham Palace amid claims of racism, mental health neglect

    The British public got their first chance to see the explosive Harry and Meghan interview in full. Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to allegations of a racist comment made by a member of the royal family. Holly Williams reports.

  • NYC hospital staff mark anniversary of 1st COVID patient

    The anniversary comes with hope and heartache -- hope because of the vaccination efforts underway, but heartache because it comes too late for so many.

  • ITV has spoken to Piers Morgan over Meghan coverage, CEO says

    A senior executive at British broadcaster ITV has spoken to presenter Piers Morgan about his criticism of Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, which had become more vociferous in the wake of her recent interview. Morgan, a former CNN presenter, has long criticised the couple, saying they have damaged the royal family and sought publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with the job. ITV broadcast Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry on Monday evening in which they revealed the depth of her unhappiness within the royal family.

  • Alex Beresford reacts after Piers Morgan's 'GMB' walk-off

    'I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence.'

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Jab Neutralizes Virus Variant In Brazil: Reuters

    According to a lab study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil, reported Reuters. The scientists said the neutralizing ability was roughly equivalent to the vaccine’s effect on a previous version of the virus from last year. Pfizer found that its vaccine neutralized other variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa as per the interim data from the lab study. Although, the shot was slightly less effective against mutations in the South Africa variant. Pfizer believes its current vaccine is highly likely to still protect against the South African variant. Separately, Terumo Corp (OTCMKT: TRUMF) said that it had developed a new syringe capable of getting seven doses out of each vial of PFE’s COVID-19 vaccine, reports Reuters. Currently, the vials can hold five doses. Six doses can be drawn with special syringes. The health ministry approved the design, and Terumo will begin production at the end of March. Terumo aims to make 20 million units this year. Price Action: PFE shares are 0.96% higher at $34.68 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. BNTX closed 6.1% lower at $90.29 on Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS Scientists Not Convinced Of One-Shot Regimen For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines: WSJPhilippines, Moderna Reach 13M Vaccine Doses Supply Pact© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's what the CDC says fully vaccinated people have the freedom to do

    The CDC said Monday that individuals who are fully vaccinated can interact with unvaccinated people unmasked and without social distancing — but only under certain conditions.

  • Biden’s dogs sent back to family home in Delaware after 'biting incident'

    President Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Del., after the younger of the two German shepherds was involved in a "biting incident" with a White House security agent, media said Monday.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • British Academy disrupts Oscar race with landmark slate of diverse nominations

    One year after a diversity controversy, the BAFTA nominations include many people of color — and some surprising snubs — ahead of the Oscars.

  • Here's What Biden's Gender Policy Council Will Actually Do For Families

    President Joe Biden signed two executive orders yesterday regarding gender equity, one that specifically has to do with education. Here's what to know.

  • 'The Bachelor' Newcomer Michelle Young Instantly Stole Matt James' Heart

    She was one of the mid-season additions to the show.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper U.S. TV audience

    CBS said Sunday's two-hour interview, in which Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, drew the biggest audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars telecast in February 2020, which was watched by 23.6 million viewers. The National Football League's Super Bowl regularly draws an audience of around 100 million and is the highest-rated TV event in the United States. Sunday's interview was the first given by the couple since they stepped back from the British royal family a year ago.

  • IBM & Moderna Partner to Augment COVID-19 Vaccine Management

    IBM and Moderna (MRNA) team up to explore utility of hybrid cloud and blockchain technology to enhance COVID-19 vaccine management and stem the spread of the contagion.

  • Lula 2022 hopes brighten as Brazil's top court could toss graft evidence

    A day after graft convictions of Brazil's leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were overturned, he may see the evidence against him thrown out by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, clearing his name ahead of a possible 2022 presidential run. The Supreme Court said Justice Gilmar Mendes had called a Tuesday vote on an appeal by Lula's legal team alleging that Sergio Moro, the former judge who sentenced him, was not impartial in overseeing investigations of the former president. If the top court rules in Lula's favor, it would cap a stunning reversal of fortunes for one of Brazil's most popular and divisive figures, whose political hopes appeared decimated by the corruption cases against him in recent years.

  • Prince Harry Was "Deeply Saddened" When the Queen Rejected His Remembrance Day Request

    "To have that taken away will be a massive ordeal for him, it’s a big thing that he’s done, and personally I hope it’s worth it for him..."

  • One in three women endure physical or sexual violence: WHO

    Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The U.N. agency urged governments to prevent violence, improve services for victims and tackle economic inequalities that often leave women and girls trapped in abusive relationships. Boys should be taught in school about the need for mutual respect in relationships and mutual consent in sex, WHO officials said.

  • More Brits support the Queen than Harry and Meghan, a YouGov survey finds

    More people have said their sympathies lie with the Queen and the Royal family than with Harry and Meghan following the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a YouGov poll has found. Members of the public were asked by YouGov who they sympathised more with following the shocking revelations made during the 90 minute interview. A YouGov survey has shown that more than a third (36 per cent) of Britons support the Queen and the Royal family, compared with one in five (22 per cent) who said their sympathies lie with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those surveyed said they sympathise with neither party involved. The survey also found that the general public are split along age and political lines over who they chose to support in the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.

  • Thomas Markle says letter from Meghan included 'something horrible' and he wanted to 'destroy' it

    Meghan Markle's father said he was going to destroy the letter she had written him.

  • COVID eased gridlock. But Miami is still one of the worst traffic cities in the U.S.

    The COVID pandemic may have eased traffic in Miami — but the Magic City is still one of the worst spots in the country for gridlock, according to a new report.