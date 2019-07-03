Dario Leone

Security,

Watch out.

Study This Picture: Iran Has Made Some Upgrades to Its F-14 Tomcats

Iran says it has succeeded in upgrading a Grumman F-14 Tomcat and return it to service.

According Mehr News Agency the process to upgrade the F-14 fighter jet began in February 2017. The Tomcat undertook flight tests last month and has now joined Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) F-14’s fleet, said Mohammad Jafar Tak, commander of Shahid Babaei Airbase.

The country has also overhauled a F-7 and PC-7.

Noteworthy as we have recently explained IRIAF F-14s can carry several types of air-to-air missiles.

In fact along with the M61A1 Vulan 20mm internal cannon, AIM-54 Phoenix radar-guided long-range air-to-air missile, AIM-7 Sparrow medium-range semi-active radar homing air-to-air missile and AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missile, Iranian Tomcats can be loaded also with the Fakour-90 air-to-air missile and MIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air-missile (SAM) used as air-to-air missile.

Read the full article.