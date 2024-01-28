New study: polluted water can cripple SWFL economy

As many as 43,000 jobs, $460 million in fishing revenue, $5.2 billion to our regional economy and $17.8 billion in property values: According to a new study (as reported by The News-Press) these would be the economic costs of a water disaster like the one Southwest Florida suffered in 2018-19 when we were hit with a historic red tide and blue green algae blooms.

In response to these findings, Conservancy of SWFL President and CEO Rob Moher affirms what residents here have long known: “We have to hold polluting entities accountable (and) we certainly have to manage growth in a smarter way.”

These are the main messages of this important study. And because, as CEO of the Sanibel and Captiva Chambers of Commerce John Lai states, “Water quality is our No. 1 legislative priority,” the task now is to “sell” these messages to our legislators.

But this is a Legislature that has implemented only 13% of recommendations made by the governor’s highly touted Blue-green Algae Task Force. Curtailing pollution at the source, a high priority for us, evidently isn’t a high priority for the Legislature.

And even though land use and water quality are inextricably connected, this is a legislative body that resists smart growth. Last year’s SB 540, commonly called the “Sprawl Law,” is a notorious example.

City councils and county commissions too often amend their comprehensive plans to allow development where they shouldn’t, such as in critical wetlands. In the past, concerned citizens and groups could take legal action. Under the sprawl law, we still can, but should we lose, the court could hold us liable for the other side’s legal fees — hundreds of thousands of dollars they know we cannot afford. It is an intimidation tactic used to discourage challenges to reckless development.

This year, legislators have sponsored SB 738. If passed and signed into law, it will operate similarly. Citizens and groups that challenge a state environmental decision — such as allowing oil drilling in the Everglades or releasing Lake Okeechobee’s polluted water down the Caloosahatchee River but not the St. Lucie River — and lose, could be penalized $50,000 to cover court fees.

All too often it is special interests — such as the real estate industry, which was behind the sprawl law — that determine environmental policy, and we live with the results in the form of harmful algal blooms. Consequently, at times, we need to take legal action to protect our interests. Through the intimidation tactic inherent in SB 738, the Legislature wants to take that legal recourse away from us.

Hopefully, representatives from the Conservancy of SWFL, Captains for Clean Water, and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, those organizations that footed the bill for this important study, will be successful in “selling the message” to our legislators. They have been tenaciously and commendably fighting the good fight for years, championing our waters with the legislative and legal tools available.

But as shown above, too often the Florida Legislature isn’t the solution to Florida’s water quality issues, it’s the problem.

We need a constitutional right to clean and healthy waters when, despite our best efforts, the legislative process fails us. With this right, we could hold our state government accountable when through action, such as SB 738, or inaction, such as not implementing task force recommendations, it permits the pollution of our waterways.

A constitutional right to clean water would be our answer to SB 738. The amendment language specifically provides its own cause of action with its own “who pays what” structure, and, being constitutional law, it would take precedence over statutory legislation. Likewise, it would also be the solution to the sprawl law, and it would deter other environmentally unsound laws in the future.

Grassroots efforts to qualify a “Right to Clean and Healthy Waters” constitutional amendment for the 2024 ballot were impressive but fell short. A bigger, better effort for 2026 will launch in February, because this fundamental right grows more critical as the conditions of our waters grow more dire.

Look for it. Support it. Because as Captain Daniel Andrews says, “We want clean water. We want the ability to go outside and enjoy what nature provides… [and] there is no price tag you can put on that.”

Go to FloridaRightToCleanWater.org to learn more.

Joseph Bonasia is chair of Florida Rights of Nature Network and a Southwest Florida resident.

