Study recommends Madison County build 450 bed jail

Oct. 13—ANDERSON — After conducting the initial study for construction of a new jail in Madison County, RQAW Architecture recommends a 400 to 450 bed facility.

Eric Weflen with RQAW Architecture said Tuesday during the Madison County Council meeting that the recommended new jail would require a 15 acre site.

He said the new jail would be constructed in 1 1/2 pods that could be expanded in the future.

The main pod would consist of two levels containing 250 beds with spaces designated for treatment programs and medical care of inmates, Weflen said.

The study is 75% complete and is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Weflen said the study looked at housing, operating efficiencies and specialty support at the current jail.

"The role of the facility has changed," he said referring to the existing jail constructed in the 1980s. "Today we're looking at medical care and mental health programs."

Weflen said the current jail with 207 beds has been significantly over capacity for the past 20 years.

He noted the number of women incarcerated at the jail has increased, and the length of stay has increased because 20% of the inmates are charged with or serving time for Level 6 felony crimes.

Several years ago the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation that people convicted of a Level 6 felony crime would be housed at local facilities and not sent to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Weflen said although the current jail was designed to be expanded vertically it would be time and cost prohibitive.

The current jail is landlocked, he said, and can't be expanded and having a vertical circulation path for movement of inmates and services doesn't work for this type of facility.

The current jail contains approximately 59,000 square feet, and Weflen said the new jail would initially have an estimated 102,000 square feet with the possible expansion of an additional 15,000 square feet.

The proposed jail would have six padded cells, 20 isolation and medical rooms, four group holding areas and rooms for rehabilitation programs.

Weflen said the next step in the study is to comply with state requirements for construction of a new jail, cost of housing inmates out of county, staffing and operational costs.

It's possible staffing needs would be approximately the same as currently employed at the jail because of operational efficiencies, he said.

Jail consultant Jack Krouse said he anticipated a new jail containing 400 beds.

He estimated the cost of construction at $64 million with an additional $21 million in additional costs for land acquisition, design and the selling of bonds to finance the project.

Councilman Jerry Alexander asked about refurbishing an existing building similar to what took place in Delaware County when a former school building was converted to a jail.

Krouse said if there was an existing building it could be used for administrative offices for the Sheriff's Department

Councilman Mikeal Vaughn said the county needed to make sure there were enough beds.

"The county has a drug problem," Vaughn said.

Weflen said the design would allow for programming in the cell blocks and a recovery program area.

