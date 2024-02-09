Study releases list of most & least expensive states for child care. See where NC falls

A new report reveals that North Carolina is one of the most expensive states in the country for families paying for child care.

GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, released a report breaking down the cost of child care in each state, along with which ones are the most and least affordable based on data from ChildCareAware’s Child Care Data Center.

According to the study, North Carolina is among one of the top 10 most expensive states in the U.S. for child care, with 14% of a family’s income needed to cover the costs.

Child care costs in NC

Median family income: $74,129

Center-based child care costs: $10,450

Family child care costs: $9,455

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.10%

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines “affordable” as 7% of a person’s income,” the report says. “Using that criteria, not a single one of America’s 50 states offers its residents affordable child care.”

Here’s a look at the least and most affordable states for child care, and how North Carolina compares:

Least affordable states for child care

Michigan: $12,348 for center-based child care and $8,625 for family child care

Nevada: $10,294 for center-based child care and $8,708 for family child care

Massachusetts: $20,045 for center-based child care and $13,465 for family child care

New York: $14,491 for center-based child care and $10,071 for family child care

Rhode Island: $12,913 for center-based child care and $10,963 for family child care

Washington: $15,296 for center-based child care and $11,652 for family child care

North Carolina: $10,450 for center-based child care and $9,455 for family child care

New Jersey: $14,993 for center-based child care (Note: study did not include estimated cost for family child care costs)

California: $14,776 for center-based child care and $11,347 for family child care

New Mexico: $9,243 for center-based child care and $8,101 for family child care

Most affordable states for child care

South Dakota: $7,176 for center-based child care and $5,429 for family child care

North Dakota: $9,159 for center-based child care and $7,802 for family child care

New Hampshire: $12,440 for center-based child care and $9,559 for family child care

Utah: $9,560 for center-based child care and $7,840 for family child care

Maryland: $13,389 for center-based child care and $9,606 for family child care

Missouri: $8,939 for center-based child care and $5,646 for family child care

Mississippi: $5,768 for center-based child care and $4,182 for family child care

Wyoming: $9,120 for center-based child care and $8,347 for family child care

Kentucky: $7,330 for center-based child care and $6,271 for family child care

Georgia: $8,311 for center-based child care and $6,803 for family child care

You can find the full report on child care costs across the U.S. online at gobankingrates.com.