A new study reveals how the last woolly mammoths died out 4,000 years ago. That's after the Egyptians had built the pyramids.

Mauricio Antón/Wikimedia Commons





A remote island in the Arctic ocean northeast of Siberia was identified as the resting place of the world's last woolly mammoth population.

A new study shows that these island mammoths outlived their North American and European counterparts by some 7,000 years, before going abruptly extinct.

A genetic analysis reveals that these mammoths, on their isolated island, likely fell victim to inbreeding. This decreased the population's genetic diversity, and made them less able to adapt to possible natural disasters.

The research shows that the last of these animals died out much later than scientists once thought, at a time when the Egyptians had already built the pyramids at Giza.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

About 4,000 years ago on a remote island in the Arctic, the last woolly mammoth died out.

Elephantine in shape and size, mammoths (official name Mammuthus primigenius) dominated the northern hemisphere during Earth's last ice age for nearly 90,000 years, before changing climates and human hunting drove them to extinction.

Scientists have uncovered mammoth skeletons and frozen carcasses everywhere from Spain to Siberia, and the understanding was that these creatures had wholly disappeared by about 11,000 years ago.

But a handful of mammoth populations survived on two tiny, isolated islands nestled between Russia and Alaska that were cut-off from the mainland by rising seas. Researchers think one of these refuges, name Wrangel Island, became the last mammoth hold-out; these tusked giants outlived their North American and European counterparts by some 7,000 years before going abruptly extinct.

That means mammoths as a species lasted far longer than scientists previously thought. When the last woolly mammoth kicked the bucket, the Great Pyramid of Giza had already been built in Egypt.

According to a new study, published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews, the Wrangel Island inhabitants didn't die of the same causes as other mammoths. Rather, the study authors argue, the isolated animals started to inbreed, which weakened their genetic diversity. The weakened population was then unable to adapt to extreme weather events, which likely caused their sudden, untimely demise.

Read More: Scientists think they finally know why the last woolly mammoths died out

wrangel island More

Patrícia Pečnerová

A mysterious, 'fairly abrupt' extinction

Wrangel Island is about 86 miles northeast of Chukotka, Siberia, a 3,000 square-mile chunk of land in the Chuckchi Sea that broke off from Asia about 10,000 years ago. The population of mammoths that went along for the ride were seemingly spared the global extinction of their species, until about 4,000 years ago when they all disappeared.

Radiocarbon dating of skeletons from Wrangel Island showed that the mammoth population's extinction was "fairly abrupt" without any warning signs, according to the study authors.

But the reason behind this sudden die-off wasn't clear.

A previous study found that the mammoth inhabitants on the other similarly isolated island of St. Paul perished from environmental factors. That island, about 1,000 miles to the south of Wrangel Island in the heart of the Bering Sea, was only 42 square miles in size. By examining fossilized DNA, pollen, and spores, scientists discovered that the St. Paul mammoths had likely run out of fresh water as their tiny island dried up, before finally going extinct 5,600 years ago.

That story was reflected in the composition of the St. Paul mammoths' bones, which showed drops in certain types of elements just before the creatures went extinct.

mammoth More