New study reveals each state's favorite dog breed. What is Oklahoma’s top dog?

Nearly half of all Oklahoma households own a dog, but a recent survey found that one breed in particular is a favorite in the Sooner State. What is Oklahoma's favorite dog breed?

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out the most popular breeds in each state and in the U.S. overall. Responders chose from the 25 most popular dog breeds nationwide, according to the American Kennel Club.

For 13% of survey respondents, the largest majority, said "no breed in particular" was their favorite. Others, however, were more specific when it came to their preferred canine.

Oklahoma, like nearly a third of all states, chose the German Shepherd as its favorite dog breed.

Sixteen states total ranked the German Shepherd as their favorite breed, at times tying with another breed for the top spot, and the working dogs were overall America's second favorite breed. Forbes said the breed is "highly trainable and intelligent."

"This breed is loyal and known as the most common breed to serve as search and rescue dogs and police K-9s, as well as aids in the military," Forbes said.

According to the American Kennel Club, German Shepherds are generally healthy, but owners should be aware of the symptoms of bloat, a life-threatening swelling of the abdomen the breed is susceptible to.

What is America's favorite dog breed?

Australian shepherds get bragging rights as the most popular dog breed in the country.

Coming out on top over German Shepherds by just 0.1% are another class of working dogs. The Australian Shepherd was America's favorite dog breed, according to the Forbes study.

Ten states ranked the breed commonly referred to as "Aussies" as their favorite dog breed, and nine states said it was their second favorite breed.

But Australian Shepherd's aren't for everyone, as the intelligent herding dogs are known for their high energy levels.

"These tireless dogs are generally in good health, but the AKC recommends prospective owners test their new Aussie for potential hip, elbow and eye conditions," Forbes said.

America's top 10 favorite dog breeds

Australian shepherd (7.2% of survey respondents) German shepherd (7.1%) Bulldog (6.5%) Labrador retriever (6%) Bernese mountain dog (5.6%) Beagle (5.2%) Golden retriever (5.1%) Boston terrier (4.7%) Boxer (4.5%) Shih Tzu (3.1%) Dachshund (3.1%) (tied for 10th)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What is Oklahoma's favorite dog breed?