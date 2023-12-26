New study reveals each state's favorite dog breed. What is Wisconsin's top dog?

At least one-third of Wisconsin households own a dog, according to data from the World Population Review. But what is Wisconsin's favorite dog breed?

In a report released earlier this month, Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S. and in each state. Results encompassed the American Kennel Club's top 25 most popular breeds nationwide.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Forbes found that many American dog lovers aren't picky when it comes to breed. In fact, 13% of survey respondents said "no breed in particular" was their favorite. However, other people across the country were more specific.

Here's what the Forbes study found:

Golden retrievers are Wisconsin's favorite dog breed.

The golden retriever took the top spot as Wisconsin's favorite dog breed. Golden retrievers are also America's seventh-favorite dog breed.

"The golden retriever is a medium-sized dog known for its beautiful golden coat," Forbes writes. "This breed is intelligent, easy to train and a great addition to a family, as they make wonderful companions and are very friendly."

The American Kennel Club says the breed is also a hard worker.

"They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work," the AKC writes.

Golden retrievers are quite popular throughout the country. A 2018 AKC study reported that the breed makes up about 600,000 of the 80 million dogs in the U.S.

Australian shepherds are the favorite dog breed in the United States.

Australian shepherds, also known as "Aussies," ranked as the favorite dog breed in the U.S. in the Forbes study.

Aussies were the top breed in 10 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, New York and Virginia. They were also the second-favorite dog breed in nine states.

"Australian shepherds are known to be highly intelligent herding dogs with high energy levels. ...(T)his breed’s coat comes in an array of colors, including shades of blue and red," Forbes writes.

According to the American Kennel Club, Aussies are the "cowboy's herding dog of choice."

"Aussies exhibit an irresistible impulse to herd, anything: birds, dogs, kids. This strong work drive can make Aussies too much dog for a sedentary pet owner," the AKC writes. "Aussies are remarkably intelligent, quite capable of hoodwinking an unsuspecting novice owner. In short, this isn't the pet for everyone. But if you're looking for a brainy, tireless, and trainable partner for work or sport, your search might end here."

German shepherds are a close second among favorite dog breeds in the United States.

What are the top 10 favorite dog breeds in the United States?

Here's what the Forbes study found:

Australian shepherd (7.2% of survey respondents) German shepherd (7.1%) Bulldog (6.5%) Labrador retriever (6%) Bernese mountain dog (5.6%) Beagle (5.2%) Golden retriever (5.1%) Boston terrier (4.7%) Boxer (4.5%) Shih tzu (3.1%) Dachshund (3.1%) (tied for 10th)

What is each state's favorite dog breed?

How do Americans pick their favorite dog breeds?

Is there a science to why we choose our favorite breeds? Forbes shared the factors that motivated survey respondents to choose a specific breed as their favorite:

