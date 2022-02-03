Study: RI economy recovers from pandemic, but slower than nation's economy

Rhode Island jobs are rebounding after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but the state lags the nation in recovering jobs, according to a study made public Wednesday by the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

"The Ocean State has regained jobs slightly faster than the region but slower than the nation," RIPEC said in a news release.

By the end of last year, Rhode Island had regained 75% of the jobs lost after the pandemic began, but was still 22,100 jobs short of its pre-pandemic levels, according to RIPEC.

“Rhode Islanders continue to return to work in most industry sectors, which is good news for our economy,” said RIPEC head Michael DiBiase. “However, as we know from the Great Recession, Rhode Island’s recovery from economic hard times can be slow and challenging. Seeing the state lag behind the nation should be an early signal that we must do more to support a return to a pre-pandemic economy.”

Looking at broader measures of the economy, RIPEC found that Rhode Island was better off at the end of 2021 than it was at the end of 2020. Non-farm employment, the labor-force participation rate and net sales-tax receipts were all up from a year earlier, while the unemployment rate was down. Three of the four indicators had also improved from September 2021 to December 2021. Only sales tax receipts were down.

The Rhode Island unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.1%, compared to the New England rate of 4.8% and the U.S. rate of 4.2%.

