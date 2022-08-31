Study says jailing violent defendants would barely move crime rate

Aug. 31—A new study aims to provide a factual framework for the heated political debate surrounding bond reform in New Mexico.

The late state Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels spent the last years of his life pushing to reform the state's bond system so decisions about pretrial detention would be based on a defendant's dangerousness and likelihood to appear at trial, not his or her ability to afford bond.

In 2016, thanks in part to Daniels' efforts, the state's voters overwhelmingly passed a measure that essentially did away with money bonds. Over the next few years, the Supreme Court developed policies that placed the onus of pretrial release on the prosecution.

The system the court developed requires prosecutors who want a defendant kept in jail awaiting trial to prove by "clear and convincing evidence" the person is so dangerous no other conditions of release — such as electronic monitoring — would be sufficient to protect the community.

Since the new rules were enacted, New Mexico politicians — responding to constituents' complaints about a rise in violent crime throughout the state — began eyeing changes to bond reform as a way to address the public's fears. Some are pushing for legislative changes which would make it easier for judges to hold people in jail without prosecutors having to prove defendants are a danger to the community.

In most cases, these measures proposed designating certain types of crimes — such as murder — as "rebuttable presumption" crimes, which would automatically result in a defendant being kept in jail until trial — unless they could prove they were not dangerous. The change would essentially shift the burden of proof from state prosecutors to defendants.

But a study by researchers from the Santa Fe Institute and the University of New Mexico's Center for Applied Research and Analysis and disseminated Tuesday by the Administrative Office of the Courts concludes adopting a "rebuttable assumption" approach to determining who stays in jail would have a minuscule effect on crime.

Story continues

"The chances a pretrial defendant will commit a first-degree felony during their pretrial release is literally one in one thousand," said Santa Fe Institute scientist and mathematician Christopher Moore, one of the three researchers who authored the study.

The study says such an approach would have only a minor impact on crime and would result in thousands of people being unnecessarily incarcerated.

"The researchers found that recent legislative proposals would jail at least 20 presumed innocent people to potentially prevent one individual from being arrested on a violent felony charge while awaiting trial," according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Titled "How Accurate are Rebuttable Presumptions of Pretrial Dangerousness?: A Natural Experiment from New Mexico," the study reports about 7.8 percent of people who are released from jail while awaiting trial are charged with new felony crimes and an even smaller percentage [about 2 percent] are charged with committing new violent crimes.

Researchers found that under the current system, about 4 in 5 defendants remained arrest-free during pretrial release.

Even jailing every person accused of a felony crime until trial could only reduce violent crime by about 2 percent, according to the study.

Governor's Office spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett wrote in an email that while it's unlikely Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had seen the study, she questioned whether victims would be reassured by its results.

"This very study references nearly 100 defendants who were charged with new violent felonies while on pre-trial release — that's nearly 100 victims and families who were subjected to violence due to an offender's violence not being given appropriate consideration," Sackett wrote.

Moore and fellow researchers Elise Ferguson and Paul Guerin of the University of New Mexico's Center for Applied Research and Analysis reached these conclusions by studying outcomes in 15,134 felony cases in the 2nd Judicial District between July 2017 and July 2021.

Only 15 of those defendants were charged with first-degree felonies while on release, according to the study.

Guerin, the principal investigator of the study, said the Center for Applied Research and Analysis has an ongoing contractual relationship with Bernalillo County to assess criminal justice measures and gathered the data as part of an effort to determine the effectiveness of the Arnold Public Safety Assessment.

Bernalillo County uses the assessment to help judges make decisions about which defendants to release by providing risk ratings based on analysis of a number of factors, such as previous criminal history.

That research was jointly funded by the Administrative Office of the Courts, Bernalillo County and legislative funds administered by the New Mexico Sentencing Commission, Guerin said.

Once the data was gathered, he said, it was a natural progression for the center to analyze it determine how outcomes might have been different under different regulatory schemes proposed as fixes to the state's bond system.

Guerin said no one person or entity directed the researchers to complete the study.

It was more of a natural next step based on years of discussions with criminal justice coordinating councils and other judicial partners, including Daniels, who asked Guerin to look at the issue of rebuttable presumptions.

"Our goal is to help policy makers and advocates better understand the benefits and costs of these presumptions, and especially whether they yield an improvement over a system of individualized hearings which places the burden of proof on the prosecution," the researchers wrote in the introduction to their study results.

"We show many such policies, including recent legislative proposals, are not accurate ways of identifying dangerous defendants; they are wide nets that recommend detention for many pretrial defendants who do not pose a danger to the public."