Study: Serious risks for unvaccinated pregnant women

Washington Post

It's an experience people often share when they visit a clinic or hospital: You go in to see a doctor, but you're not altogether sure they're seeing you. For women and nonbinary people, this can be especially true when seeking family planning and birth control counseling.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. This isn't because doctors are bad or nefarious, according to Jennifer Villavicencio, an OB/GYN and the lead for equi