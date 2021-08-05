Study shows Atlantic Ocean currents weakening

Reuters

The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.