Study shows Colorado has fewer new residents

Amazon announced today the launch of an AI-powered shopping assistant it's calling Rufus that's been trained on the e-commerce giant's product catalog as well as information from around the web. Customers will be able to chat with Rufus inside Amazon's mobile app to get help with finding products, performing product comparisons, and getting recommendations on what to buy. The launch of the AI chatbot comes on the heels of other AI-powered additions across Amazon.com aimed at improving the shopping experience for consumers, ranging from tools that help customers find clothes that fit to those that enhance product reviews with summaries of product highlights and customer sentiment, as well as others aimed at advertisers and sellers.