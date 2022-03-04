New study shows long-term effects of alcohol on brains
There is a sobering new study about the long-term effects of alcohol on your brain; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.
Researchers found alcohol consumption within national safety guidelines was linked to a loss of brain tissue akin to accelerated aging.
Investigators say 33 year-old Peng Dong secretly recorded people inside men's locker rooms at Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.
The old weather folklore of March coming in like a lion is about to come true in Southern California and the High Desert.
The FDA has extended the review period of TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) biologics license application and supplemental New Drug Application for ublituximab in combination with Ukoniq (umbralisib) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is postponed to June 25. The FDA notified the Company that the updated overall survival analyses submitted in February 2022 constituted a significant amendment to the
Sea Lead Shipping now carries cargo to Long Beach, Calif., but is starting to serve East Coast ports it says "are more efficient for our customers."
It is still too early for China to consider easing its stringent coronavirus restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert group on COVID-19 prevention. Describing China's so-called 'dynamic clearance' strategy as a "magic weapon", Liang said in an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that "coexisting" with the virus was still not an option. While foreign analysts suggest the 'zero-COVID' approach could undermine economic growth this year, experts in China say that while lockdowns disrupt individual communities or cities, they also allow the rest of the economy to continue without the risk of further outbreaks.
Having even one drink a day could reduce one's overall brain size over time, according to a study published today in the journal Nature Communications.Why it matters: The study found the greatest risks with heavy drinking, but alcohol consumption was linked to reduced brain volume among far more moderate drinkers. The findings could throw cold water on other studies suggesting that lighter alcohol consumption has no impact on, or may even benefit, the brain.Stay on top of the latest market trend
The Supreme Court sided with the Kentucky attorney general in an 8-1 opinion on Thursday that allows him to bring back the defense of a law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.The big picture: This term, the Supreme Court allowed a six-week abortion ban in Texas to stay in place and has yet to rule on a Mississippi case that could be the end of Roe v. Wade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thursday's ruling in Cameron v. EMW Women's Surgic
The law, unfortunately, is not always that much help given its bias toward personal autonomy. The legal solution is guardianship (called “conservatorship” in some states), which would permit you to step in and make healthcare and life decisions for your mother once she is unable to do so herself. This has, of course, been in the news recently given the controversy over the long-term conservatorship of Brittany Spears (which included financial and legal control, as well as health and personal decision making).
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down speculation that she hates filming her family’s reality show in a new interview with Bustle. ‘The Kardashians’ premieres April 14 on Hulu.
Japan is set to loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will raise the number of people who can enter Japan to 7,000 a day from 5,000 at present, while students will be exempted from the daily intake and considered in a separate category, media reports said. The move will extend an easing of the country's strict border measures earlier this week that opened the doors to more students and foreign workers amid criticism from business leaders and educators.
A North Carolina woman who had been unable to eat solid foods for over a decade due to a rare condition underwent a life-changing multiorgan transplant that gave her a new stomach, pancreas and intestines. Sarah Granados, a mom of three from Gastonia, North Carolina, waited 444 days for the transplant, which took place on Nov. 14, 2021, at Indiana Health University Hospital, more than 500 miles away from her home. In late February, Granados was allowed to drive from Indiana to North Carolina to see her husband and kids, now ages 18, 16 and 14, whom she surprised at a local park.
A woman is speaking out after she said scammers took $8,000 from her through the Zelle app. She said it started after she responded to a fake email.
French authorities seized four cargo vessels and one luxury yacht linked to oligarchs as the United States and other governments ramped up sanctions on Russia's super-rich on Thursday over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Customs officials seized the yacht of Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who is on the U.S. and EU sanctions lists, before it attempted to flee a French Riviera port, the French finance minister said.
Two homeless men turned an abandoned building in L.A.'s Koreatown into a full-fledged community. It couldn't last.
The airline said its new bag-check service will cut the amount of time it takes to check in a bag to a minute or less.
The majority of the children were hospitalized as a precautionary measure, police say
"We're adding a new tool to help us be more effective in our work – a four-legged tool," Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said of Otto.
Pamela Moses was sentenced to six years for trying to vote while white people who committed more intentional acts of fraud merely received probation ‘If she had taken the plea, nobody would have known about this case.’ Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP Get the latest updates on voting rights in the Guardian’s Fight to vote newsletter Hello and Happy Thursday, In an unexpected move last Friday, a Memphis judge ordered a new trial for Pamela Moses, the Black Lives Matter activist who was sentenced to
Nothing has been decided yet, but Joe Buck certainly sounds open to joining Troy Aikman at ESPN.