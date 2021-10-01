New study shows more than half of police killings in the US are not officially reported

Axios

A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant's office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder.